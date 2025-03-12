Survive Mercury Retrograde With These 20 Journal Prompts

Ah, Mercury retrograde: a time for reflection, reevaluation, and trying your absolute hardest to not crash out. And with the March 2025 Mercury retrograde coming up on March 14, it’s the time for some Mercury retrograde journal prompts.

We know her, and most of us have a love/hate relationship with her — more specifically because of the stereotypical effects retrogrades have on our personal lives and our collective energy. You might associate Mercury retrograde with chaos, weird or strange events, having heightened emotions, shooing away exes that randomly pop back up like fungal acne, etc. No matter what, it doesn’t have the best reputation.

But, most people don’t think about the good parts of Mercury retrograde (yes, they exist) nor do they think about how useful that period of time can be for personal growth, shadow work, and getting closer to the highest version of themselves — but it exists, I promise. Sure, it takes some learning and a whole lot of patience, but when you master how to use that Mercury retrograde energy, there’s no going back.

Mercury retrograde, in terms of astrology, is defined as being a period of time that causes minor (or major) interruptions in our lives: from communication to technology and transportation, anything can be affected during this time. That’s why there’s such a large majority of people who notice interference in those specific areas – for instance, arguing more with a significant other, having car issues, or phones being on the fritz. It’s important to go into a retrograde season with positive energy and a good mindset because of its inherent chaotic nature.

There’s one major way to do this, though: journaling. I have compiled a list of retrograde-friendly journal prompts that will keep you on the straight-and-narrow next time Mercury retrograde hits — so buckle up, friends, and be sure to save these for a rainy day.

Personal Growth Journal Prompts:

What outdated beliefs about myself am I ready to release?

How can I practice more patience and self-compassion during this time?

In what ways have I outgrown my current routines, habits, or mindset?

What past version of myself would be most proud of who I am today?

What small, intentional changes could help me align more with the person I want to become?

Relationship journal Prompts:

What boundaries do I need to reinforce in my relationships?

Is there someone from my past I feel called to reconnect with? Why?

What patterns do I tend to repeat in my relationships, and where do they stem from?

Where do I struggle the most in communication, and how can I be more mindful of it?

What makes me feel safe, seen, and valued in a relationship?

Reflection Journal Prompts:

In what areas of my life do I feel the most misaligned right now?

If I could rewrite one recent decision, what would I change and why?

What parts of myself have I been neglecting, and how can I reconnect with them?

What is something I need to give myself more grace and patience for?

How have I changed in the past year, and what has contributed to that growth?

Daily Life Journal Prompts:

What small daily habits could I adjust to create a smoother routine?

Where do I need to slow down and double-check details in my life?

What is one unfinished task or project I can finally complete this retrograde?

What’s one thing I can do to feel more grounded when plans unexpectedly change?

How do I typically spend my free time, and does it align with my values?

Don’t wait to prepare for this month’s retrograde – get ahead of it by collecting your thoughts and journaling them out. Remember: the universe is always working in your favor, never against you. It’s just up to you to harness your energy and use it for the greater good of both your own life and the collective consciousness. Cheers to another retrograde season!