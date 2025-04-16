Another queen of music is entering the beauty space. SZA launched her own makeup line, Not Beauty, on April 16 with a trio of lip glosses (which she secretly wore during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Kendrick Lamar on Feb. 9). “You asked for the lip combo and it’s finally here,” SZA wrote on Instagram. “The lip products I’ve been wearing and working on for years are finally here for everyone to try!” Wondering how to buy SZA’s Not Beauty lip gloss? Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as adding the three products to your cart online.

“Every time that you’ve ever seen me with any sort of color recently, I am 100% wearing Not Beauty lip gloss,” SZA told Vogue in an April 15 interview. The brand’s lip gloss line includes three shades, each priced at $23: Strawberry Jelly (pinkish red), Quartz (clear), and In The Flesh (nude). According to Billboard, the makeup line will eventually include lip stains, lip creams, and lip liners, too. SZA told Vogue, “I’m not a beauty maven, but I know lips. I know what I like, and I’m diligent about finding the best quality ingredients.” Here’s how to get your hands on SZA’s new lip gloss.

How To Buy SZA’s Not Beauty Lip Gloss

If you want to add one (or all three) of SZA’s new glosses to your beauty bag, you may have to pay more than just $23. Not Beauty products will only be available at pop-up locations on SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour, which starts on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Not Beauty pop-ups will only be at U.S. tour locations, too, so if you’ve already got tickets to the duo’s international shows (they’ll take on Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more beginning July 2), you may be out of luck. If you don’t already have tickets to the Grand National Tour, hop on that ASAP — Ticketmaster ticket prices start around $210 each for the kickoff show in Minneapolis and can skyrocket from there depending on the city. (As of April 16, LA and DC shows could run you just shy of $300.)

Will SZA’s Not Beauty Lip Gloss Be Available Online?

There’s no word yet on whether SZA’s new makeup line will make its way into brick-and-mortar stores, or whether it’ll be available online. As of April 16, the U.S. stops on the tour end on June 18 (TBH, I’m praying for additional dates to be announced), so it’s safe to assume the brand will have to find a home for the glosses after that. You can follow @notbeauty for any future news, and sign up for updates on the brand’s website.