Summer 2025 is officially heating up, and that means one very important thing: it’s time to give your shoe lineup the glow-up it deserves. As the days get longer and the group chats start going crazy with weekend plans, concerts, and last-minute beach trips, you’ll need footwear that’s as flexible, and just as fabulous as your schedule. The good news? This season’s summer shoe trends have something for everyone!
From chunky retro sneakers to airy flats, fashion’s current obsession with all things nostalgic is coming through strong. Y2K details are sticking around with the platform flip-flops and sporty slides, while ‘90s minimalism is making a sleek return in the form of strappy kitten heels and muted neutrals. Also, for those of us who love a main character moment, expect metallic finishes and bold pops of color that make every sidewalk feel like a runway.
This summer, it’s all about the balance between comfort and style, with timeless staples and statement pieces. Whether you’re running to internships, hopping on a plane, or just snapping cute pics at golden hour, the right shoes will pull your whole look together. Let’s be honest: With how fast fashion moves, and how fast our feet do, too, curating a seasonal shoe wardrobe that works and wows is key.
So if you’re ready to step into your most stylish summer yet, we’ve got you covered. From everyday essentials to trend-forward favorites, here are the must-have shoes for summer 2025.
- Fashion Nova Island Sun Orchid Mules ($26)
The Fashion Nova Island Sun Orchid Mules are a vibrant and stylish addition to any summer wardrobe. Available in both white and fuchsia, these mules feature a square toe design and a three-inch heel, offering both comfort and a touch of elegance. The standout detail is the oversized orchid flower embellishment at the toe, adding a tropical flair that makes these mules perfect for beach outings, garden parties, or a chic night out.
- Coach Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop ($125)
Step into bold summer style with Coach’s Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop in vibrant fuchsia. Featuring a chunky wedge heel and oversized signature “C” detail, these sandals bring retro energy with a luxe twist.
- Rothy’s The Max Buckle Mary Janes ($165)
Light, airy, and extremely comfortable, Rothy’s The Max Buckle Mary Jane reimagines a classic with breathable knit mesh, a sculpted sole, and edgy buckle straps. The square toe and sharp V-vamp add a modern twist, while cushioned insoles keep you comfy all day long. It’s the perfect blend of street style and everyday ease.
- New Balance 2002R ($145)
Blending 2000s nostalgia with modern performance, the New Balance 2002Rs bring retro running style into everyday wear. With a mix of premium suede and breathable mesh, plus tech-forward cushioning and support, these sneakers are built for all-day comfort and standout street appeal. Perfect for elevating your casual rotation with a sporty edge.
- Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Sneakers ($96)
Between the color pairings, the comfortability, and the affordable price, what’s there not to love about these sneakers? The Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Sneakers are a vibrant take on a timeless classic. With a sleek low-profile design, cushioned comfort, and a grippy gum sole, they’re equal parts stylish and functional.
- Circus NY Olana Strappy Flat Sandal ($30)
Strappy sandals and heels are having a moment, and the Circus NY Olana sandals fit right into the theme. Featuring elegant wishbone straps and a cushioned insole, this patent leather flat offers effortless comfort and style. Perfect for dressing up or down, it’s a versatile staple for any warm weather wardrobe.
- Sam Edelman Presley Strappy Sandal ($120)
The Sam Edelman Presley Strappy Sandal is the ultimate black heel staple for summer. With its sleek straps and comfortable heel height, it’s perfect for everything from casual brunches to elegant evenings out. This versatile sandal is a must-have for stepping up your warm weather wardrobe!
- Steve Madden Odyssey Black Leather Sandals ($100)
Get ready to show off that summer pedicure! Steve Madden’s Odyssey sandals are made to flaunt your toes in style. With a chic square toe, elegant gold hardware ankle strap, and a sleek toe ring, they blend comfort and sophistication seamlessly.
- ASOS Jovie Raffia Pom-Pom Mules ($40)
Fringe is in this summer, and the ASOS Jovie Raffia Pom-Pom Mules are embracing the trend in the cutest way possible. With natural raffia texture and playful pom-pom fringe, these slip-ons add instant charm to any warm weather look. Lightweight and easy to style, they’re your go-to for laidback summer vibes.
- BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal ($30)
Two trends you can’t go wrong with this summer: strappy sandals and butter yellow. The Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandals are the definition of easy summer style. With multiple slim straps and a slip-on design, they’re perfect for tossing on with anything from mini skirts to maxi dresses.
- Veja Volley O.T. Sneakers ($145)
Inspired by vintage court styles, the Veja Volley O.T. Sneakers blend clean design with sustainable materials. Featuring a low-profile silhouette and subtle logo detailing, they’re easy to pair with any and everything!
- Universal Thread Collin Double Buckle Sandals ($35)
Animal prints in fashion are almost a neutral style at this point. Add a bold touch to your summer style with the Collin Double Buckle Sandals from Universal Thread. Featuring a cheetah print faux-leather upper, contoured footbed, and cushioned insole, these sandals offer all-day comfort and standout flair.