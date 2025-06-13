The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer 2025 is officially heating up, and that means one very important thing: it’s time to give your shoe lineup the glow-up it deserves. As the days get longer and the group chats start going crazy with weekend plans, concerts, and last-minute beach trips, you’ll need footwear that’s as flexible, and just as fabulous as your schedule. The good news? This season’s summer shoe trends have something for everyone!

From chunky retro sneakers to airy flats, fashion’s current obsession with all things nostalgic is coming through strong. Y2K details are sticking around with the platform flip-flops and sporty slides, while ‘90s minimalism is making a sleek return in the form of strappy kitten heels and muted neutrals. Also, for those of us who love a main character moment, expect metallic finishes and bold pops of color that make every sidewalk feel like a runway.

This summer, it’s all about the balance between comfort and style, with timeless staples and statement pieces. Whether you’re running to internships, hopping on a plane, or just snapping cute pics at golden hour, the right shoes will pull your whole look together. Let’s be honest: With how fast fashion moves, and how fast our feet do, too, curating a seasonal shoe wardrobe that works and wows is key.

So if you’re ready to step into your most stylish summer yet, we’ve got you covered. From everyday essentials to trend-forward favorites, here are the must-have shoes for summer 2025.