6 Gen Zers On What Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy & Playful Concerts Mean To Them

On Nov. 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sabrina Carpenter didn’t just have another stop on her Short n’ Sweet Tour. She threw a cocktail party, had a late-night sleepover, and made the audience relive some of life’s sweetest emotions — like the heady rush of energy that comes from kissing a crush and the delicious buzz of sipping wine late at night with friends.

Carpenter’s twilight-hour spectacular takes us through everything, from a slumber party segment and “Sabrina After Dark” portion to and a morning-after section where the singer wakes up her hungover dancers with a shot of, well, you can guess what. Musically, Carpenter keeps her sugary show upbeat and lively, turning more forlorn ballads like “decode” and “opposite” into medleys with other songs. New arrangements — like a jazzy intro to fan favorite “Feather” — bring more character and texture to older recognizable hits from previous albums. And for L.A.’s lucky audience, a guest appearance from Christina Aguilera added an extra dazzle to the night.

Carpenter’s soiree had other surprises. The concert took place on a dusty-pink city penthouse set, keeping with Carpenter’s well-known color palette. In between her pop hits, Carpenter brought us Short n’ Sweet TV, where retro 1960’s style ads were displayed on the screen with slogans like “The Sharpest Tool, Trusted By Carpenters Everywhere.” Throughout the entire performance, Carpenter’s glamorously dressed dancers were dotted throughout the stage — sneaking off in pairs, giggling together, swaying to the music like lovebirds, and at one point, even playing jumping rope with their feather boas. For a show that was so grand and on such a large scale, it felt surprisingly intimate.

Or maybe it wasn’t that surprising. Intimacy is what Carpenter’s music is all about, along with sensuality, connection, and fun. Her overall branding has complemented that focus and enraptured audiences. Carpenter’s Nov. 15 show at the Crypto.com Arena was full of delicate silky pink nightgowns, baby blue corsets, and, of course, red kisses. Many attendees noted how much they love how Carpenter’s music, style, and persona are so flirty, teasing, and lively.

Photo By Sarah John

“When I think of songs like the ‘Nonsense’ outros, or ‘Espresso,’ or ‘Please, Please, Please,’ it’s not something that Taylor Swift would do,” says concertgoer Nicky R. “It’s very Sabrina. It’s unapologetically sexual, but kind of tame, but also kind of not.” Fan Lex N. agrees, and goes on to applaud Carpenter for starting conversations about sexuality and intimacy. She says, “I think it’s amazing what she’s doing. It bothers me when young people, or their parents, have a problem with it. If it’s out in the open, we can all just explore and discuss it.”

Other concertgoers commented on how Carpenter’s style and aesthetics tell a unique, playful story of their own. Adam B says, “What makes (Sabrina Carpenter) distinct is her style. There’s no other artist who dresses the way she does, with her corsets, the heart, and her designs.” Carpenter has indeed made style an essential part of her performances. Her stage outfits have become iconic, and a way of making each show distinct. At each concert, Carpenter has a new phrase from her songs written on her tights. For L.A., it was, “You’d make a great wife,” supposedly a comment about an ex-boyfriend.

Other attendees praised the fun ‘60s, retro aesthetics throughout the show, noting how clear and recognizable Carpenter’s brand had become with this last album. “She really has her branding down. I like that it’s like a ‘60s sitcom,” says attendee Coco M. Concertgoer Emma C. simply declared: “I would do anything for (Sabrina Carpenter.) I would salute to anything she wanted.”

Photo By Sarah John

But the overarching message was that Carpenter’s distinct vision of femininity had left several concertgoers feeling inspired and empowered. Attendee Jordyn S. says Carpenter is a “female icon,” stating that the singer’s “brutally honest,” and “willing to put the truth out there.” Jordyn S. continued, “It’s relatable to so many girls, and she just has fun with it.”

After the concert, Carpenter’s talent for fun was evident. The audience had spent the night at her party. She had built them a penthouse and played a round of spin the bottle with them. They’d watched her dancers fall asleep in bathtubs, or giggle while draped over the stairs. Then the arena had all, metaphorically, watched a new sunrise with the blonde-haired star. Carpenter had certainly lived up to the cheeky, rebellious promise of the Short n’ Sweet album, with a show that had a cheeky, rebellious shine all its own.