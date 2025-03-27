12 Platform Sandals To Dress Up All Your Fits With This Summer

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
It is officially spring. All hot weather girlies, rise. With spring comes the inevitable changes: flowers blooming, the sun finally making a reappearance. But these changes are not only surrounding the weather — spring is also a great time to make some changes to your environment and wardrobe with some platform sandals. Besides a good spring cleaning day, take advantage of this new season by adjusting your wardrobe to warmer weather.
An absolute essential for any spring and summer outfit is a nice pair of platform sandals. These shoes are great for their versatility: You can dress up sandals for any nice spring dinner date or keep the look casual by dressing the sandals down for a summer beach day. Another great aspect of platform sandals is the wide variety of styles available to buy — if you love patterns, no problem, if you’re more of minimalist, rest assured you’ll find something. There truly is a perfect pair for everyone. If you’re ready to level up your spring and summer outfits, platform sandals are about to be your best friend. Here are 12 to add to your closet this spring.
- ASOS Design Taurus 2 Strappy Flatform Sandals ($40)
With a slight platform and intricate straps, this pair is sure to turn heads. This is also a great option for a more formal event — pair these with a dress and you’ll be right on theme.
- Steve Madden Rileey Sandal ($60)
This pair is the quintessential platform sandal — with simple straps and a supportive platform base, you really can’t go wrong. This pair also comes in varied colors, meaning you can find the shade you love for any look you own.
- Old Navy Double-Strap Espadrille Sandals ($24)
If you’re looking for a more tropical vibe, these sandals are for you. With gorgeous woven straps and a cushioned platform, you’ll be looking cute and feeling comfortable.
- ASOS Design Tucker 2 Chunky Flatforms ($10)
These platform sandals feature chunky wide straps and a prominent buckle. But honestly, the largest selling point of these sandals is the price — it’s a deal you really can’t deny.
- Teva Flatform Universal Crochet Sandal ($55)
If you’re outdoorsy, these platform sandals are about to be your new favorite thing. With a granola aesthetic, crochet-style band, and statement platform, you’ll be getting compliments on these sandals all summer long.
- Dr Marten’s Voss II Athena Leather Strap Platform Sandals ($84)
For a more edgy look, these Dr. Marten’s are great. The leather straps and tall platform are comfortable, and when combined with those iconic yellow stitches? You really can’t find a better option.
- Rocket Dog Balmy Platform Sandal ($40)
If you’re searching for bright summer sandals, these woven and multicolored straps are both comfortable and great for ushering in a new, bright season. Plus, with cotton lining under the straps, you’ll be blister free.
- Dolls Kill Feeling Good Platform Slides ($69)
For a bit of a different vibe, these platform sandals from Dolls Kill are giving me major ‘90s vibes. With a butterfly cut and ring detail as well as contrast stitching, these are some of the best summer shoes to channel some nostalgia.
- Birkenstock Arizona Chunky ($91)
Everyone loves (or hates) Birkenstocks, but if you’re interested in leveling up the classic style, this platform pair is for you. Contrasting with the traditional cork, this pair’s platform sole is a sure showstopper.
- Melissa Kick Off Sandal ($55)
This bright and bold pair is great for anyone looking to experiment with fashion this season. With comfy adjustable straps and supportive platforms, you’ll definitely be comfortable. These shoes are also super lightweight and great for any occasion.
- Teva Midform Infinity Sandals ($70)
Channel your inner ancient Roman with these strappy sandals. With adjustable bungee cords and a slight platform, this style is laidback and comfortable, but won’t sacrifice any style.
- Cider Denim Cross Strap Sandals ($29)
Denim is not just for pants! These unique sandals feature stunning denim cross straps with bold buckles. And while jeans may be casual, these sandals can’t be categorized — dress them up or down depending on the occasion.