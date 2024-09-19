13 Pairs Of Animal Print Shoes To Take Your Look To The Next Level

If you’re big into following the TikTok microtrends that pop up on your FYP (or if you’ve read College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report), you know animal print is back in a big way. As an avid lover of animal prints in fashion (OK, I actually may be a little bit obsessed), I have seriously been waiting for this style to become trendy again. From most of my clothes being covered in cheetah print to the posters on my wall to even my shower curtain, I can’t get enough of it.
If you’re apprehensive about taking part in the trend, animal print does not have to mean the overdone prints from the 2010s. They key is adding pieces that add that extra flare of statement and style to create a memorable fashion look. Animal print can overpower a look if not done correctly, and personally, I think the best place to start is with your shoes. A statement shoe will always turn a regular outfit into a stylish look. So whether you want to take part in the trend in a subtle but still stylish way, or if you’re like me and will probably have some type of animal print in your closet no matter what the trends are, these animal print shoes are exactly what you need to take to take your look to the next level.
- Betsey Johnson Maccie Leopard ($60)
If you’re looking for any statement piece with a funky print, Betsy Johnson is the go-to. These heels are a two-for-one with the trends right now — animal print and bows. They even have a pearl detailing. I don’t know if these shoes could get anymore perfect!
- Fashion Nova Make It Known Heeled Boots ($20)
Fall is right around the corner, which means boot season is back. Heeled boots are the perfect option to wear for a night out in the colder months if sneakers aren’t your vibe. These are great to pair with jeans if you want to spice up a classic look.
- Michael Kors Nori Zebra Jacquard t Ballet Flat ($40)
If heels or sneakers aren’t your vibe, these flats have got you covered. Ballet flats are also another trend on TikTok right now, but just like animal print. I think this is a trend that’s here to stay. They’re comfy and practical, but also super cute and classy.
- New Balance 237 Sneaker ($80)
If you’re looking for the perfect way to bring animal print into your everyday look, these sneakers have got you covered. Wear them to class or even for a casual night out. They have just the right amount of print to be on trend but subtle enough to match any outfit.
- Steve Madden Maxima Sneaker ($70)
Leopard print on running shoes? Yes, please! Whether you’re going to a workout class or for a run, these are sure to grab everyone’s attention.
- Betsey Johnson Jovy Sandal ($100)
A basic pair of heels may be simple on their own, but with some cheetah print added, it can take a regular pair of shoes and make them glamorous — especially when they’re bedazzled! The cheetah print with the touch of sparkle is sure to catch everyone’s eye.
- Betsey Johnson Judson Platform Sandal ($100)
These shoes will be the cherry on top of your look — literally. The animal print trend mixed with the red cherry coquette trend may seem like a mismatch, but these just work so perfectly!
- Jessica Simpson Salih Platform Sandal ($40)
Animal print doesn’t only have to come in neutral colors, and this pair of heels totally proves that. These heels come in a classic brown, but also in green and pink, so you have plenty of options to both match your outfit and add a little pop of color.
- Privileged Pietra ($79)
This pair of platform pumps just screams 2010s to me (in the best way possible, because those styles are making a major comeback). If you want to be the first to get on the resurging trend, these shoes are sure to help you make that statement.
- London Rag Flittle Over-the-Knee Boots ($90)
If you want to go all-out with the animal trend, these are the boots for you. These shoes are the outfit. They’re sure to make a statement, and would look great paired with a basic staple dress.
- Michael Kors Amal Tiger Print Calf Hair Sandal ($85)
I’m obsessed with adding tiger print into an outfit. This is one animal print that is not seen very often, making these sandals a great way to take part in the trend.
- Jessica Simpson Jety Sandal ($60)
If you have a formal or special event coming up, these may be the perfect pair of heels for you. With the diamond detailing on the back, these are the perfect heels for that special occasion you need to make a statement at!
- Madden Girl Evander Foldover Boot ($90)
OK, these snakeskin boots are officially on my wish list. These heeled boots may be the best way to make a statement this fall. I don’t think I could find a better option to wear to absolutely slay an animal print look.