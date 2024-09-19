13 Pairs Of Animal Print Shoes To Take Your Look To The Next Level

If you’re big into following the TikTok microtrends that pop up on your FYP (or if you’ve read College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report), you know animal print is back in a big way. As an avid lover of animal prints in fashion (OK, I actually may be a little bit obsessed), I have seriously been waiting for this style to become trendy again. From most of my clothes being covered in cheetah print to the posters on my wall to even my shower curtain, I can’t get enough of it.

If you’re apprehensive about taking part in the trend, animal print does not have to mean the overdone prints from the 2010s. They key is adding pieces that add that extra flare of statement and style to create a memorable fashion look. Animal print can overpower a look if not done correctly, and personally, I think the best place to start is with your shoes. A statement shoe will always turn a regular outfit into a stylish look. So whether you want to take part in the trend in a subtle but still stylish way, or if you’re like me and will probably have some type of animal print in your closet no matter what the trends are, these animal print shoes are exactly what you need to take to take your look to the next level.