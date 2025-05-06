40 Butter Yellow Pieces To Add To Your Closet If You Wanna Embrace The Trend

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As we navigate through spring and with summer approaching soon, I’m saving all of the outfit inspiration to my Pinterest board and endlessly browning retailers for the perfect staple pieces. Warm weather is the perfect time to ditch all those layers you’ve been wearing in the winter, and instead bring out your strapless tops, ruffled skirts, bright accessories, and open-toed shoes. After all, this season is all about showing your personality through clothing that prepares you for longer days ahead filled with fun, sunshine, and of course, plenty of fashion-forward moments. That’s where butter yellow comes in.

This year, butter yellow is trending due to its adorable and comforting nature. In 2025, butter yellow pieces will provide you with a sense of well-being and optimism, whether you’re running daily errands, meeting up with friends, trying out a new hobby, or simply lounging around and soaking up the sun.

If you’re looking for more style inspo or thinking of embarking on the butter yellow trend yourself, look no further. I’ve got you covered with over 40 butter yellow pieces you can add to your closet this season that’ll keep you cute, comfortable, and on trend.

Reformation Reformation Trish Knit Top ($78) You can never have enough cute tops for spring. This butter yellow option from Reformation will effortlessly pair with your go-to pair of jeans and gold jewelry. It has a fitted design, and it’s made with a 88% cotton fabric that’s lightweight and stretchy — perfect for spring days. See On Reformation

Reformation Reformation Elena Shoulder Bag ($348) We’ve all seen the butter yellow bag trend on TikTok, so why not join the fashion girlies and get your own? This chic design is made of high-shine leather, and comfortably fits all your everyday essentials. See On Reformation

Zara Zara Leather Slingback Strap Heels ($70) If you’re looking for some shoes that’ll give your spring outfits a slight pop of color, go for these cute strap heels. With a unique squared-toe design and a charming buckle closure, you can wear them with any type of skirt or pants. See On Zara

Zara Zara High Waist Wide Leg Jeans ($50) Speaking of pants, this butter yellow pair of jeans will look so adorable in your spring wardrobe. With a high waist, belt loops, and front seam details, you can pair it with your basic T-shirts for the perfect spring outfit. See On Zara

Aerie Aerie Sneak Peek Tank Top ($21) If you want to keep your outfits simple and cute this spring, consider adding this tank top from Aerie to your collection. It comes in a soft, ribbed fabric and features an adjustable string on the neckline, in case you want to tie a bow in the front. Pair it with comfortable shorts and you’ve got yourself a trendy spring look. See On Aerie

Free People Free People Adalee Romper ($60) Let’s be real — we all want comfortable pieces in our spring wardrobe. This romper is made of 100% natural cotton and can be worn in multiple different ways. See On Free People

Free People Free People Let’s Go Blouse ($78) Another cute top option is this blouse from Free People. It’s made of a blend of linen and cotton, has breezy sleeves, and dainty bows on the front. See On Free People

Intimately FP Intimately FP Clean Lines Bodysuit ($40) Another spring staple piece you need in your closet is a good bodysuit. This option is designed to fit you comfortably, with its seamless details and built-in bra. What’s not to love? See On Free People

Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Ashton Knit Micro Skort ($115) If you’re looking for the trendiest micro skort, I’ve got you covered with this piece from Frankies Bikinis. This option features a low-rise silhouette, soft fabric, and cute (and adjustable) buttons on the side. See On Urban Outfitters

Adidas Adidas Relaxed Mini Logo Hat ($28) This pastel baseball cap is great for styling casual outfits this spring. Featuring the cutest mini Adidas logo, it’ll look amazing on your Instagram feed. See On Adidas

Gina’s Boutique Gina’s Boutique Laken Women Shoulder Bag ($65) With a signature woven design and the chicest butter yellow shade, this bag screams spring and summer. It’s made with vegan leather, and comes with a detachable crossbody strap that’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. See On Gina’s Boutique

Gola Gola Elan Sneakers ($110) For sneakerheads, this pair comes in an exclusive butter yellow colorway and features suede details. Consider this your go to pair of sneakers this spring. See On Anthropologie

SHENHE SHENHE Cardigan Sweater ($36) You’ll need a good cardigan for chillier spring days and nights. This option comes in a perfect butter yellow shade and a super soft material to keep you warm. See On Amazon

Fashion Nova Fashion Nova Panama Thong Mules ($33) Combine two fashion trends by getting yourself one of these butter yellow thong mules. At an affordable price and high ratings, you can’t go wrong with this pair. See On Fashion Nova

Uniqlo Uniqlo Tiered Skirt ($50) Maxi skirts are always in style, so why not get your hands on a cute butter yellow one? Featuring a flattering tiered silhouette and a voluminous hem, this skirt has pockets on both sides and features an integrated lining for maximum comfort. See On Uniqlo

Uniqlo Uniqlo UV Protection Cardigan ($40) Another cardigan option is this staple piece from Uniqlo. It features a smooth cotton-rayon fabric and protective UV technology that’s perfect for warmer spring days. See On Uniqlo

Princess Polly Princess Polly Lower Impact Baseline Scoop Rib Tee ($28) Another spring piece you need to own is this fitted T-shirt that goes with pretty much everything you probably own. It’s made of reclaimed cotton, stretchy fabric, and features a round neckline. See On Princess Polly

Princess Polly Princess Polly Who Told You Shoulder Bag ($40) BRB, adding this bag to my spring 2025 wishlist. At an affordable price, this shoulder bag features a main compartment, internal pockets, a unique buckle detail, and a sleek faux leather material. See On Princess Polly

Madewell Madewell The Remy Mary Jane Flat ($120) Ballet flats are in this spring, so get yourself a pair of Madewell’s Mary Jane flats. In the perfect butter yellow shade, these shoes will look adorable with any pair of pants you own. See On Madewell

Princess Polly Princess Polly Deei Double Ruffle Mini Skort ($50) Another adorable mini skort option is this double-ruffle design by Princess Polly. With a belt-looped waist, a tiered hem, and built-in shorts, it’ll make your outfit both cute and comfortable. See On Princess Polly

Georgia Mae Georgia Mae The Jones Butter Yellow Bag ($95) If you prefer larger bags for your busy everyday life, try this adorable butter yellow option. Its roomy interior is spacious enough to fit your laptop and other essentials, and also features a convenient double-zip closure. See On Georgia Mae

Wild Fable Wild Fable Ruffle Babydoll Cami ($8) Run to Target this spring, because they have the cutest, most affordable butter yellow pieces. This top features a charming V-neckline and adjustable straps. See On Target

Open Story Open Story Puffy Crossbody Sling Bag ($18) This puffy sling bag will look so cute with your outfits this spring and summer. It features a spacious main compartment, a zippered interior pocket, and an adjustable crossbody strap you can wear in different ways. Wear it to run your daily errands or to any summer festivals you have planned. See On Target

MLB MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Hat ($20) This butter yellow baseball hat is perfect for styling with your daily outfits. With a slide closure and an adjustable strap, this accessory is a must-have this spring. See On Target

Future Collective Future Collective High-Rise Embroidered A-Line Skirt ($45) If you’re headed towards a tropical destination this summer or simply want a comfortable staple piece you can throw on this spring, consider this adorable embroidered skirt. It features a classic high-rise fit and a perfect butter yellow shade. See On Target

Garage Garage UltraFleece Boyfriend Sweatpants ($60) Lounging around in sweatpants is perfect no matter the weather. Consider getting these butter yellow fleece sweatpants to pair with basic tops for a comfy outfit this spring and summer. See On Garage

Garage Garage Apron Back Lace Halter Top ($35) This has got to be the cutest top I’ve ever seen. Featuring the most perfect shade of butter yellow, this top has feminine sheer lace detailing all around, a sweetheart neckline, and a tie closure with an open back. See On Garage

Garage Garage Flirty Hem Romper Dress ($60) This fun and flirty romper dress is incredibly cute. It’s strapless, stretchy, and comes with integrated shorts. Is there anything more perfect for warm weather? See On Garage

Edikted Edikted Jett Asymmetric Top ($20) This top is a spring/summer must-have. It can be styled so many different ways, whether you’re into mini, maxi, or midi skirts. See On Edikted

Edikted Edikted Billie Open Tie Back Gingham Top ($23) Another adorable butter yellow piece is this gingham top. With a charming open back and small ruffle details, it’s perfect to wear with jeans, maxi skirts, and shorts. See On Edikted

Hollister Hollister Easy Textured No-Close Cardigan ($45) If you’re hoping to add a super soft piece to your wardrobe, consider this textured cardigan. It’s made of a cotton and polyester blend, comes with ribbed hems, and features the cutest small bows. See On Hollister

Hollister Hollister Tiered Halter Babydoll Top ($35) This flowy top is perfect for breathability and comfort, not to mention how you can wear it in different ways. Consider wearing it strapless during a night out or as a halter top during the day. See On Hollister

Hollister Hollister Open Back Maxi Dress ($60) If you’re going for a feminine, floral aesthetic this spring, opt for this super cute maxi dress from Hollister. It features cross-back straps, a split hem, and dainty blue floral details. See On Hollister