This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

A new year is the perfect time to embrace a fresh start, and what better way to take advantage of a clean slate than by setting a fashion resolution for Spring semester? This year, it’s all about channeling your it-girl energy — you know, the confident, easygoing vibe that makes you the main character of every room you enter.

Whether you’re experimenting with new trends or rocking statement pieces to class, being the it-girl is all about letting your confidence and individuality shine. So, focus on turning heads on campus with effortlessly cool fits, bold accessories, and, of course, a sneaker that’s as iconic as you are: the PUMA Speedcat OG.

From dining hall hangs to your daily walk to class, Speedcat is the ultimate it-girl shoe that’s sure to score you some aura points this semester. And — big news — in addition to the iconic red and black colorways, Speecat is also available in a brand-new pink style that’s perfect for spring. (This color is literally living in my mind rent-free.)

PUMA Speedcat OG, Whisp Of Pink, $100

Ready to enter your it-girl era this Spring semester? Here’s how you can style the shoe the fashion girlies are obsessing over for any on-campus occasion.

Taking Notes In Class

“My style blends casual chic with streetwear, where I enjoy experimenting with textures, layers, and bold accessories. PUMA fits perfectly into my wardrobe, helping me mix comfort with style, whether it’s a sporty look or an urban twist on a polished outfit.” @iiam.nimy

Serve smarts and style the next time you head to class. Pair your PUMA Speedcat sneakers with a classic rugby shirt and pleated skirt for a look that blends streetwear and academia vibes. Add a mini handbag to keep your essentials close, and you’ve got a look that’s perfect for taking notes and turning heads.

Inspired By Nimy’s Look

Library Study Sesh

“I’d describe my style as blending personal expression and trending aesthetics while trying to merge elements from different styles. I like to incorporate PUMA pieces into my wardrobe to add a sporty yet effortlessly chic vibe to my outfits.” @word2syd

Who says you can’t hit the books in style? Sydnie has your next library fit covered with this cool yet laid-back look. Choose loose-fitting pieces like an oversized graphic tee and wide-leg shorts to stay comfy while you grind through your to-do list. Then, lace up your PUMA Speedcat sneakers to (quietly) make a bold statement.

Inspired By Sydnie’s Look

Game-Day Celebrations

“My style is very streetwear [and] eclectic, and I love incorporating PUMAs into my style because of the unique silhouette and bold color of the shoes!” @officialkearaalyse

For game day, rock a look that’s sporty, stylish, and ready to make you the main character of the student section. Speedcat brings the sleek, streetwear vibes, while a school jersey says, “I totally know what’s going on right now.” (Or maybe you actually do, and we love that for you). Paired with baggy cargo shorts or pants, this fit is sure to be the real game-day highlight — sorry, team!

Inspired By Keara’s Look

Night Out With The Girlies

“I love incorporating PUMA into my style as it emphasizes individualism and personal identity. This is how I style Speedcat, wearing a mini skirt with [a] black trench coat — a classic and iconic silhouette.” @jennylinnnn

It’s a night out with the girlies, *of course* we’re going to pull out our most fire fits. Whether you’re hitting up a frat function or grabbing dinner downtown, this flirty, fun outfit formula never fails: a simple crop top, a micro-mini skirt, and the iconic Speedcat. Add some cool-girl accessories to take the look up a notch, and don’t forget a jacket for those chilly spring nights!

Inspired By Jenny’s Look

Date With Your Campus Crush

“Speedcat [fits] perfectly with a variety of pieces, looking cutesy with a skirt or sporty with a racing jacket. This versatility allows me to authentically style them into the masc/femme balance that I am feeling on a particular day!” @sarahhnunnink

POV: The hottie who lives on your floor finally asked you out, and you want to impress them with your style. Keep it effortlessly cool and a lil’ mysterious by pairing your Speedcat sneakers with baggy black pants, an oversized jacket, and a bold cross-body bag. It’s giving, “I just threw this on, but I still look amazing.”

Inspired By Sarah’s Looks

New year, new semester, new you. Head to puma.com to shop the iconic Speedcat and kickstart your New Year’s style resolutions!