My Favourite Meal Prep Ideas for Exam Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

With finals season in full swing, it is times like these where I try to prioritize clean and healthy eating so I am putting my best foot forward going into every exam. Cooking and planning out meals is a form of self care for me in busy times; it helps me to de-stress.. Here are 6 of my favourite meal prep recipes I gravitate towards during exam season. They also don’t take too long to prepare and are easy to grab and go in between study sessions.

Honey Garlic Salmon

Honey garlic salmon is one of my favourite easy dinners whenever I want something filling and protein-rich during a long study day. I like to pair it with a vegetable and rice, but this dish is customizable and can be paired with many different sides. I like to cook my salmon in the air fryer, and I can get at least seven meals using one salmon fillet. If you’re not a fan of honey garlic, there’s also a variety of other ways to season your salmon. This is a great way to remain healthy during these long exam periods.

Burrito Bowls

Burrito bowls are a great way to hit your protein goals! There are truly endless possibilities to the ingredients you can mix when making them. I like to add a protein such as chicken or ground beef, as well as a variety of vegetables and other toppings. They are a great pick-me-up during the day and keep me full for long study sessions. They are convenient and nutritious, and they don’t require much time to prepare.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are one of my favourite meals to make before an early morning final. They require minimal effort and are easy to eat on the go. I like to add protein powder, greek yogurt, chia seeds, and a variety of toppings such as blueberries or dark chocolate chips, depending on the flavour I am going for. I like being able to make them the night before and have them ready for the next morning.

Chicken Wraps

Chicken wraps are a quick and delicious lunch or dinner idea that is perfect for taking on the go in between exams or when you’re spending long days studying. I like to use either grilled or shredded chicken and add vegetables and a sauce such as buffalo sauce or tzatziki. It is a great healthy and balanced meal and does not take much preparation at all. You can assemble a bunch of them at once and have them ready for an entire week of lunches or dinners.

Protein Pancakes

Protein pancakes are my favourite way to satisfy my cravings while still trying to stick to my nutrition goals. It is easy to make a large batch and keep it in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts during the week. These are also customizable; they can even be made vegan or vegetarian depending on how you choose to make them.

Yogurt Bowls

Yogurt bowls are another great breakfast or lunch idea for when you need a fresh pick-me-up to lock in. I like to add protein to my yogurt and top it with fresh fruit, chia seeds, honey, and granola. Yogurt bowls are easy to put together and keep in the fridge, and they always keep me full during my dreaded 3 hour-long finals.