This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who’s taking home a coveted golden francophone?

Music’s biggest awards show is currently receiving submissions from artists of all genres to be considered for a nomination for the 2027 Grammys Awards. While nominations are not announced until November 16th, the internet is buzzing about what artists submitted, what pieces, and for what categories. So here are my early predictions on who will take home some of the biggest awards of the night.

Grammys album of The Year

Album of the Year is the biggest award of the night at the Grammys, taken home last year by Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. While many people online are predicting a battle between the Olivias- Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, and Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, as both these albums have received immense critical and streaming success, I think Rosalía’s Lux is the most original and distinctive album under consideration. Singing in 13 languages and meshing pop with orchestral sounds and operatic vocals, the album is the most refreshing and boundary-pushing album under consideration. Its only downfall is that streaming numbers and chart success do not come close to albums such as Taylor Swift’s Life Of a Showgirl, or Rodrigo’s YSPSFAGSIL.

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Grammys song of The Year

Song of the Year is focused primarily on the writing and musical composition of nominated songs, rather than the production. Therefore, typically past Song of the Year winners are songs that deliver potent messages with creative songwriting without relying on fancy production, and can be just as effective when performed acoustically. I think Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure” is the top contender, as its emotionally deep message and alternative style paired with Rodrigo’s past success at the Grammys will bring her home this win.

Grammys record of The Year

Compared to Song of the Year, Record of the Year is more focused on the production, along with commercial success. Typically, winners are chart-dominating songs, for example, Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers.” For the Grammys 2027, I think it’s a toss-up between Raye’s “Where The Hell is My Husband,” featuring impressive vocals, and Olivia Dean’s timeless and fresh “Man I Need”; both songs have gone viral across social media platforms. So which Brit will take it home?

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grammys best new artist

After winning the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist this past September, I think Sienna Spiro is the top choice for this category. With various trending songs from “Die On This Hill” to “Great Expectation”, Spiro’s consistent success with her debut album, and a song on the Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, Spiro’s vulnerable storytelling and raw vocals have gained widespread praise. Ella Langley is also a top contender, though, as her single “Choosing Texas” has broken records and blown up, reaching fans beyond just the country genre.

grammys Best pop Vocal Album

Pop Vocal Album usually looks for a cohesive project, with strong storytelling, and complementary sounds and styles. I think Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love is perfect for this category. Exploring various themes of love and heartbreak, this album creates a storyline for all listeners, while featuring Rodrigo’s signature piano ballads and angst in a new light.

What are your grammy predictions?

While I feel fairly confident in my own predictions, there are still so many other talented artists who have had an immensely successful year in music. Will Madonna sweep in and win the most awards as she did at the 2026 VMAS? What about Taylor Swift, one of the year’s most successful streaming artists with 50+ past nominations? Who do you predict will take home some of the Grammy’s biggest awards next February?



