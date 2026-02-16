68th Annual Grammy Awards Recap: Successes and Snubs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you watched the Grammy Awards about two weeks ago (or simply have been keeping up with social media), it’s safe to say that you’re aware of this year’s major winners and those who may not have gotten so lucky. Just in case you need a refresher, these are the artists that are worth mentioning:

Success: Olivia Dean

Olivia has definitely been on the rise, and her contribution of soulful and compassionate songs to the global pop music landscape has been a refreshing change from most of today’s chart-topping songs, which tend to consist of an abundance of studio effects. The Best New Artist award was well-deserved!

Snub: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina was nominated for six Grammys this year and unfortunately walked away empty-handed. Over sixty million listeners streamed Man’s Best Friend on the day the album was released, which includes undeniable hits such as “Manchild,” “Tears,” and “Nobody’s Son,” which makes Sabrina’s 2026 Grammys fate particularly shocking.

Success: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Kendrick and SZA collaborated to create the newest winner of Record of the Year, “Luther.” Not only did this song claim the #1 spot for thirteen weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it is also a heartfelt tribute to the late singer-songwriter and record producer Luther Vandross.

Snub: Justin Bieber

Following the release of his album Swag, Justin was nominated for four Grammy awards, but did not win any of them. Even though Justin has a history of being overlooked by the Recording Academy, the fact that he walked away completely empty-handed was a bit shocking.

Success: Bad Bunny

Harry Styles announcing Bad Bunny’s DeBí Tirar Más Fotos as the winner of Album of the Year was arguably the highlight of the night. Tears were flowing, the audience was on its feet, and his acceptance speech consisted of powerful messages that the world needs to hear now more than ever (which set the stage beautifully for his Super Bowl Halftime Show!)