RAYE’s New Music Really Does Contain Hope

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

RAYE’s new album, “This Music May Contain Hope,” is a message to listeners everywhere that everything will be okay. After a period of seven years stuck under contract with a label that consistently sidelined her creative ideas, she is making a new name for herself as an independent artist. “This Music May Contain Hope” seamlessly blends genres like pop, R&B, jazz, swing, and EDM in a loud display of artistry that proves that RAYE is so much more than her label gave her credit for. Her first album, “21st Century Blues,” explores dark themes including sexual assault, body dysmorphia, and addiction. If her first album was a therapeutic outlet for her rage and despair toward everything she went through under the restricting pressure of her old label, her new album is an optimistic declaration of hope as she recognizes her past for shaping her into the artist she is today and confidently looks forward.

The opening track of the album begins with the theatrical introduction “Intro: Girl Under The Grey Cloud.”

“Allow me to set the scene. Our story begins at 2:27 a.m. on a rainy night in Paris. Cue the thunder!” RAYE. “Intro: Girl Under The Grey Cloud.” This Music May Contain Hope, RAYE, 2026, Spotify

This track creates a perspective where RAYE is a spectator of her own life, painting her as the main character of a story that she is watching unfold. The intro transitions into the first song of the album, “I Will Overcome.” In this song, RAYE sings that she wrote the song as a reminder to overcome the constant criticism and judgement she experiences as an artist. The song sets the tone for the remainder of the album as a powerful mantra to herself and other young women navigating the world in the age of mass media.

Many of her songs feature direct references to listeners, including the album’s third track “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.”

“Wherever you’re listening, in your house, in your car…” RAYE. “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.” This Music May Contain Hope, RAYE, 2026, Spotify

This recognition further cements the album as a message to listeners. Among the most relatable in the album, the song “I Hate The Way I Look Today ” is an honest report of the days when you can’t help but hate the way you look. The lyrics are set to an upbeat swing melody, creating a juxtaposition between the lyrics and the instrumentation that somehow makes you feel seen.

In another song, “I Know You’re Hurting,” RAYE recognizes a friend who is going through a hard time, despite their outwardly cheerful facade. It speaks to the helplessness we feel when someone we know is going through a hard time but they don’t know how to seek help. RAYE offers herself as a support and implores her friend not to give up. This song is raw, vulnerable, honest, and another perfect illustration of the album’s message to listeners.

“If you need two more arms to hold these burdens, I’m here.” RAYE. “I Know You’re Hurting.” This Music May Contain Hope, RAYE, 2026, Spotify

RAYE describes several of her past relationships throughout the album, including in the dynamic “Nightingale Lane.” Despite her description of the relationship as “the greatest heartbreak I’ve ever known,” she recognizes that the deep love she felt is proof that she is capable of loving someone. She remains confident that she will experience a love like this again, another hopeful statement that adds to the optimism of the album. The song also displays RAYE’s unbelievable vocal range, demonstrating her power as a vocalist.

The album’s unique, genre-bending sound is perhaps best exemplified in one of my favorite songs in the album, “The WhatsApp Shakespeare,” a continuation of the manipulative betrayal described in “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.” The song starts off like a pop song, but over half way through, takes a theatrical turn. It suddenly transitions into a swing rhythm that gains momentum, slows, and ends with a fast-paced cinematic section that feels straight out of a James Bond movie.

Without a doubt the most powerful song on the album is “Click, Clack, Symphony.” This song was produced with legendary film composer, Hans Zimmer, and is a culmination of the cinematic feel of the album. Its sheer drama transports you to another world where RAYE’s ethereal voice reminds you that the feelings of loneliness and inadequacy we all feel at times will pass. The bridge of the song culminates in an unbelievable orchestral performance akin to the climax of a blockbuster movie that immediately makes your heart swell with emotion. This song has brought me to tears on multiple occasions. It is an absolute masterpiece and in my opinion, will go down in history as one of the most epic collaborations in pop music.

“The cold never lasts, my darling, it just teaches the heart how to burn.” RAYE. “Click, Clack, Symphony.” This Music May Contain Hope, RAYE, 2026, Spotify

Throughout the album, RAYE demonstrates the importance of family in her music and her life. “Joy,” the second-to-last song of the album before “Happier Times Ahead,” features RAYE’s sisters, Amma and Absolutely. After becoming an independent artist, RAYE relied on her family for support as she produced her first and second studio albums. RAYE has openly shared her close relationship with her sisters, who are also special guests on her tour. “Joy” is a perfect song to close out her album, representing a departure from her old habits as she prioritizes her family and her happiness.

Some critics remark that the album is self-indulgent, but that was exactly the point. RAYE has expressed her frustration on countless occasions about the lack of freedom she was allowed under contract with her first label. Now, as an independent artist, her goal is to produce music she is proud of with no regard for the industry’s opinions. It’s clear to me that RAYE succeeded. This album is unapologetically her and unlike anything I’ve heard before. The so-called self-indulgence is exactly what makes the album such a powerful declaration of moving past old hardships and becoming someone you are proud of. RAYE has found hope despite what she has gone through because of the support from her friends and family and her unwavering dedication to her music. This album is not only a reminder to herself to continue to persevere, but a reminder to listeners everywhere. If you haven’t listened to “This Music May Contain Hope” by now, you need to listen ASAP!