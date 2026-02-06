LUX: A Haunting Timeless Beauty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There hasn’t been an album that has affected me quite as Rosalia’s new album, Lux, has. The Spanish artist released this album in early November of 2025, and since it’s been released, it has been on loop constantly.

It all started when my dad texted me a link to an NPR article reviewing a new album by Rosalia. The journalist wrote about how moving and powerful the album is, and so out of curiosity, I decided to give it a whirl. I’ve been taking a bunch of Spanish classes recently, and Bad Bunny has become a favorite of mine with the Super Bowl coming up, so Latin music has been sneaking into my current listening.

My God, though, nothing could’ve prepared me for how life-changing this album was going to be.

Rosalia combines a masterful blend of opera, rap, and traditional Spanish music that is showcased through the artists featured here. The opening track Sexo, Violencia y Llantes is a haunting operatic blend of symphonic orchestration as well as traditional flamenco sound. It opens the album with harsh tragedy in the female body and transcends into the divinity of femineity in track 2, Reliquia, and track 3 Divinize. The curiosity and hopeful tone of the songs play with flamenco and pop sounds to instill the feeling of curiosity and hope.

Some of the harsher tracks have features with Bjӧrk, Dougie F, and Yves Tumor, with examples being track 4 Porcelana, which brings in the dark orchestral sounds as well as the rap, which eventually builds to the climax of the album, and the heaviest track, track 6, Berghain. This track relies heavily on the operatic voices and the orchestra, as well as the heavy rap and synth sounds, to create a tragic sound that reflects the horror and fear that is being portrayed through the track.

It eventually moves back into the flamenco sound in track 9, De Madruga, and track 13, La Rumba Del Perdon, which mixes in the elements of opera as well. The final track, and one of my favorites from the album, is track 15, Magnolias, which is the hopeful, tragic finale to the emotional roller coaster the album pulls you through, ending with some of the most incredible vocals you will ever hear.

The album is full of raw, unfiltered emotion that, whether you like it or not, moves you to feel and understand the mindset of the divine femininity that Rosalia wants you to feel