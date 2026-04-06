What Goes Through My Mind During a Pilates Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A part of my “new year, new me” mindset going into 2026 was to move my body more. So, I figured I might as well try something new: reformer pilates. As the biggest couch potato I know, I wanted to approach it with a sense of triviality. Just something to try, instead of something I had to do. But I have quickly fallen in love with it. It’s all about slow, controlled movements. To an observer, it might not look like much, but nothing has made my muscles cry out more. Yes, I still feel like I’m figuring out all the movements, and yes, every session involves me clumsily transitioning between positions, but the point is, my body is moving and I’m so grateful for it! It’s only 45 minutes, and while slightly torturous, it leaves me feeling so strong. If you’re considering giving pilates a go, let me give you a heads-up and show you what my mind sounds like during a class. And if you’ve tried pilates, maybe you can relate to some of these thoughts.

Everyone’s matching sets look so cute! Am I the only one not wearing Lululemon? Maybe it’s time to bite the bullet and finally get my own.

Okay, straight into a plank for a warm-up. Is my core already trembling?

I think it’s been at least two minutes now. Can this be over, please?

“Engage your core.” My core disappeared two movements ago, actually.

Oh man. Not the bungee cable, please, not the bungee cable.

Yup, we’re using the bungee cable. Ouch. Love that for me. If I try to pull any more, my glutes are going to dissolve.

Whoa, my legs are shaking so bad right now.

Ugh, I hate this position; it makes my stomach rolls show.

Okay, wait, I need flesh to cushion my literal organs. This is perfectly healthy.

Okay, wait, am I eating this movement up right now? The instructor says a cue that makes it burn ten times more. Never mind, definitely not eating this up.

“And pulse.” Huh?! After all that, I need to pulse too?

“Hold for five, and then we’re out of this movement.” Seconds have never felt longer.

Was that cue totally aimed at me?

I really hope the instructor doesn’t walk over here and see me tapping out for a second.

How is everyone around me making this look so graceful and elegant? I feel like I’m fighting for my life.

“Don’t forget to breathe.” I indeed forgot again.

Finally reaches cool down. Ah, child’s pose, I love you.

This stretch feels so good.

What’s for breakfast?

As dramatic as my internal monologue may sound, I really do love how pilates has reminded me how lucky I am to have a healthy body that allows me to move, no matter how clumsily. For so many years, I viewed exercise as a punishment. Something done purely for aesthetics, or so I could “earn” whatever I wanted to eat afterward. But it’s not that at all. It’s such a mood booster, stress reliever and a reminder that movement can feel good. My core may be the strongest it’s ever been, but I think the most important change is that I’ve begun to appreciate my body more for what it can do, rather than just what it looks like.