In high school, between stress over school, fear of the future and confusion with friends, there were many moments where I felt overwhelmed and anxious. Although uncertainties are still present in college, I’ve learned that I don’t have to remain in these feelings and place them in the “driving seat” of my life. There are a variety of outlets for expression and sources of relief that can allow one to feel comfort when the feelings are high to take that first step towards peace.

However, it is important to note that feelings of anxiety are not entirely a bad thing. Anxiety is a natural response that can help an individual stay safe, propel action, and be mindful of the future. It’s nothing to be discouraged about, but it also should not be left idle in case it worsens. Therefore, finding healthy approaches when navigating feelings of anxiety is crucial. This can be broken down into a three-step method, addressing anxiety in the body, mind and heart to combat any negative feelings that may arise from it:

Body

Whenever I get worked up feeling stressed and worried, I’ll neglect my physical body and its needs first. Ignoring your basic needs will often escalate other negative feelings and will only worsen existing feelings. So, before you address the unseen and harder emotional and mental aspects of anxiety, start with something easier that you can control: the physical.

When I get worked up, one fast track to get myself more at ease in a position to address what’s burdening me is to sleep. Feeling overwhelmed can be exhausting in all aspects so sometimes some physical rest where you can stop, and reset is the wisest and most effective thing you can do in the moment. I’ve found that sleep allows me to get some perspective when I’m feeling overly emotional. My general rule of thumb is that if I go to sleep and I don’t feel bothered in the morning, then the answer is probably just slowing down and stepping away from the situation. Sometimes sleep can be the answer you were looking for!

Secondly, there is nothing more stress-relieving in my opinion than a long, hot shower. Hot showers reduce tension in your muscles and are generally very relaxing. During these showers, my holy grail is the Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy collection. My favorite scent in that collection is Eucalyptus Spearmint which is perfect as a body wash and lotion afterwards. This collection also includes candles, hand sanitizers, shampoo, conditioners, mists and soaps with eucalyptus spearmint and lavender vanilla scents.

Mind

With the physical aspect taken care of, now the mental aspect can be addressed. Whenever I feel stressed, it feels as if my mind is a bundle of infinitely tangled strings. You don’t need to untangle it all at once! Journaling and writing your thoughts are one of the best ways to detangle a mess of thoughts and emotions and put it on paper. As for your writing, don’t try to find the end of the string and write from there; rather, any string that you can get a grasp on, write about it! You may not be able to find the source and reasoning for your anxiety from the get-go but as you write your mind out, you will slowly be able to articulate and understand your feelings better.

With your mind working overtime during periods of stress and anxiety, it is crucial to take a “brain break.” One easy way to have a quick mental pause is to listen to music. I recommend listening to songs/artists who are more instrumental than technical with more inspiring messages. When I’m stressed, my go-to musical artists are For King + Country and Tenth Avenue North. If you want something more visual yet productive, reading is also an easy way to ease your mind without doom scrolling on your phone. Whether it’s rereading your favorite Young Adult Dystopian novel from middle school or reading a Psalm, reading is the perfect combination of improving mental health while simultaneously being entertaining and academic.

Heart

Finally, beyond your body and mind, it’s important to tend to your heart amid life’s stresses. Everything you do flows from your heart, so it should be protected and cared for. Although you could protect it to some degree alone, protection with others is significantly stronger. Don’t allow your feelings of anxiety to isolate you; rather, surround yourself with others who can fill you with life. Alleviate your heart from the pressure of suppressing your emotions inside by being transparent with others and yourself. Needing support from others is not a sign of weakness but one of strength and humility that acknowledges the importance of companionship. Seek wisdom from those older than you who have walked through similar experiences and find peers who can walk alongside you throughout your life. It is in unity that true peace can be experienced.

Feelings are real and undeniable, yet they are also temporary and always changing. When it comes to stress and anxiety, it is important to acknowledge them, handle them accordingly, and place them into perspective in your life. Therefore, approaching your feelings with your body, mind, and heart will give you more clarity when navigating these emotions and allow you to begin to pursue peace.