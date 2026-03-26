Mid-Year Resolutions: Habits to Start Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January 1st is consistently the day we promise ourselves to finally get our lives together, each year. Implementing a new diet, workout routine or quitting our vices always seems easier when we believe we can begin the new year with a clean slate and a fresh start for change. Most of us set our intentions purely, with the goal for real transformation in mind. However, sticking to the process is often the hardest part because it’s easy to fall behind or skip a few days. Oftentimes we quit our resolutions and justify waiting until the next year to try again. While it feels good to say “So far, I haven’t eaten poorly this year,” or “I read 20 pages every day since last year,” there are still ample ways to incorporate positive habits into our daily lives, no matter what time of the year it is.

A simple daily routine we can add to our lives at any time is making our beds to start the day. Placing the last pillow on top of the neatly folded sheets lets our brains know we have taken a first step to being productive for the rest of the day. By practicing this minuscule yet effective habit, it eventually becomes a routine to promote efficiency while reducing procrastination. It takes just two extra minutes each morning to build momentum and ensure the ability to make the next few hours valuable.

Another practice to pick up during the year is movement through exercise.With conflicting schedules, busy work and private lives and a lack of motivation, finding time to take care of our bodies tends to get lost at the bottom of our priority lists. What many of us seem to forget is that starting something new doesn’t have to mean starting at full intensity. For some, the first step can be simply purchasing a gym membership. For others, running one mile each day is a positive measure of progress. Everyone’s journey is going to look different and it is crucial to remember the most important aspect of change is consistency and an open mind.

Although waking up to new productive habits and intentions for exercising are rewarding, they aren’t always exciting. New Year’s resolutions are usually more appealing to us because of the idea and space for creativity in rebranding ourselves. Whether this entails a mood board for inspiration or a brand new journal, the good news is that we can be whoever we want to be as soon as we decide. Something that helps me personally envision how I want to better myself and my future, is Pinterest. Creating virtual vision boards and finding inspiration for things that interest me help my mind focus on the most important things in my life. An aesthetically pleasing collection is sometimes the final push of motivation I seek to realize the goals I have and how much I want to achieve them. Whether this means designing an outfit board for the next week of classes or a career board that motivates me on my professional path, seeing my inner thoughts in front of me aids in developing good habits on the trail towards success.

One of the best pieces of advice I have ever received is that starting today ensures a head start for tomorrow. We constantly rely on our future selves as a completely separate person, disassociated from our present selves. Placing the burden on anyone but the current versions of our lives removes all pressure and blame from where we are right now. What we need to realize is that the further back we push our start date, the more time we waste procrastinating our futures. The power is in our hands, every second of every day. You can choose to start in one year or in one minute.