Gators on the Go: 5 Running Routes in Gainesville

Running is one of my absolute favorite forms of exercise and over the past few years in Gainesville, I’ve formed a running list of my favorite go-to spots. For anyone looking to get more active or find new spots to run, look no further!

1. Lake Alice Loop

Lake Alice is my favorite running route. For those living on campus, it’s easy to access and features views of one of the most gorgeous spots at UF. This specific loop follows the sidewalk between Museum Road and Lake Alice, then hangs a left onto Hull Road, another left on Gale Lemerand Drive and a final left back onto Museum Drive, equaling about two and a half miles. Of course, this route can be modified as you see fit. I highly recommend running this one during sunrise or sunset. The sun shining through the moss by the lake and reflecting off the water is perfectly serene for a morning run. At sunset, you’re also likely to see bats flying from the bat houses.

2. Depot Park

Although this route is a bit off campus, it’s still walkable and is located right next to those who live on the right side of campus (Sorority Row, Beaty Towers, Yulee Area etc.). Just south of downtown, the park has several available routes. A quick lap around the lake in Depot Park is about one mile, which is usually the route I take, but once again, this can be altered however you’d like. Depot Park is also just a few minutes walk away from popular Gainesville food spots like Luke’s Bagels and Humble Wood Fire Pizza, which are great for a quick post-run snack.

3. Paynes Prairie Trails

Although I love Lake Alice for her easy access, Paynes Prairie definitely has the best selection of running routes in Gainesville. From the Bolen Bluff Trail (2.9 miles) to the Cones Dike Trail (8.3 miles), Paynes Prairie has some amazing views of local nature and wildlife. More information on these trails can be found online or at the Paynes Prairie Visitors Center located within the park. For Bolen Bluff, there is a $2 admission per vehicle and for the entire park, there is a $4 admission for a single-occupant vehicle and a $6 admission for a vehicle with 2-8 people. Paynes Prairie is open from dawn to dusk.

4. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

If you’re looking to spice up your running routine, I’d highly recommend taking a quick trip to the stadium. You can either run laps around the walkways inside, which are often on a slant (just for a little extra sweat) or you can mix in some stair climbing, more commonly referred to as “stadiums.” Usually pretty quiet during the day, the stadium often has people either studying or working out and is a great place to get a few quick miles in. How much you run is entirely up to you, so there’s definitely flexibility if you’re not looking to complete a whole 5k loop just to get right back to where you started. I usually run or walk to the stadium from my dorm and do a few laps in the interior before heading to the steps to crank out some stadiums. I will say, despite being a Stairmaster pro, the first time I did stadiums, I was sore for days afterwards, so don’t be hard on yourself if it’s difficult your first go around. BHG’s hours and available days are posted on the @gatorsstudents page on Instagram at the beginning of every month.

5. Alfred A. Ring Park

This is also a shorter route, but it can be repeated as much as you’d like. Reaching 1.5 miles out and back, the trail can be followed through clear cut boardwalks and dirt trails. Existing mostly in the shade, it runs alongside Creekside and classic Gainesville swamp views. The park itself is a couple miles north of campus, so it’s easier to access by car, but it can be walkable depending on where you live on or around campus. It’s usually pretty quiet here and rarely ever crowded, so I love to come over in the mornings for a quick run to start the day.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just lacing up your shoes for the first time, these trails offer something for everyone. Each route provides its own unique views and adaptable routes for runners of all levels and interests. So, grab your favorite album, invite a friend and hit those trails!