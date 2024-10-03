Fight Freshman Flu: A Gainesville Guide to Surviving Your Sickness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman Flu is a common first-year phenomenon that many college students unfortunately face. After just a few weeks of constant events, parties and classes, it is almost inevitable for the spread of germs to get to everyone. In only a matter of days, it seems like half of the student body is taken out by the freshman flu.

But let’s be real, no one likes having to deal with a stuffy nose or headache in the 90-degree heat of September in Gainesville. Likewise, for many, this is the first time being sick away from home. As someone also new to Gainesville, I took it upon myself to create the best self-care guide to get you through whatever plague you might have caught from your classmates:

1. Food is Fuel

The first thing that I think of to comfort myself when I am sick is food. Even if you can’t keep much down, trying to eat some nutritious food is probably the best thing you can do for yourself. I know making a trip to Gator Corner or Broward may be the last thing you want to do, but both dining halls typically have soups during lunch or dinner time. Regardless, any warm food will do you good.

If you can get your roommate to buy you food from elsewhere, Publix soups always hit. A great spot for Pho near campus is Bagels and Noodles on University Avenue. If your roommate has a car, ChopStix café at 3500 SW 13th Street is another good option. These off-campus locations are your best bet. Cravings on campus has a Pho station, but I would not recommend it.

Aside from food, staying hydrated is also really important. For those living on campus, I highly recommend using a water filter like a Brita. Genuinely, it is a lifesaver. For those of you who don’t like water, try Liquid IVs or other hydration flavor packets you can add to your water. Of course, there is never a lack of Gatorade at the on-campus vending machines either.

For hot teas and other warm soothing drinks, there is the Gainesville icon, Opus Coffee. Concord Coffee, also on University Avenue, has several other cool crafted seasonal drinks that might cheer you up, too.

2. Mighty Meds

The next thing that comes to mind is medicine. Most cough, cold or flu medicines have an age restriction for purchasing of 18+, so most students won’t run into a problem there. But, over-the-counter medicine like that can be a little expensive, especially after you’ve gone through a few bottles. If possible, have your parents send you some; it can save you in the long run.

Most people reach for their favorite flavored cough drop, but let me put you on to Lozenges. Depending on their ingredients, these can have a numbing agent and a cough suppressant so their cough-fighting power is unmatched. Just try to pick a flavor you sort of like.

My go-to spot for medicine is the CVS on SW 13th Street, under Social 28. However, they also sell most common over-the-counter medicines at just about any nearby Walgreens, Publix, Walmart or Target.

If you are really feeling sick, there is always the option to schedule an appointment with the UF Student Health Care Center. It is located right on Stadium Road, by the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Gator Corner.

3. Student Self-Care

Lastly, it is so important to slow down and get your rest. Self-care is your key to getting better faster. It may even be the deciding factor of if you stay sick for a few weeks or just a few days. That being said, this is not unlimited permission to bed rot for a week, so don’t hop on TikTok just yet.

When you are in bed, try to stay propped up on pillows. Doing this helps drain the nasal passages, and can help you avoid ear infections.

Taking warm showers can be relaxing and can moisten your nasal passages, which is especially nice when your nose is all red and raw from blowing. On a similar note, try to wash your hands as frequently as possible. The last thing you want to do is get your roommate sick too.

As a Hispanic student myself, I have to recommend Vicks VapoRub. It may not be scientifically proven, but that concoction seems to have some serious healing powers, no doubt about it. Rub the salve on your chest and back to feel the relief, guaranteed.

Most importantly, try to sleep as much as possible. Being sick can really put a damper on plans and add to your school stress, but the better you take care of yourself, the sooner you’ll start to feel better. Don’t worry, you’ll be back out on the field, in class or on the dance floor in no time!

Hopefully, this survival guide can be of some help to you! By prioritizing eating good foods, seeking out medicine and participating in self-care, you should be well on your way to finally defeating the inevitable freshman flu.