Sixteen Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Sunday Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Ah, Sunday. The final day standing between weekend freedom and the mayhem that is your work week. Whether you’re drowning in laundry (like me) or trying to mentally recover from your latest Saturday night out, the Sunday reset is your chance to realign, refresh, and maybe even romanticize your life (just a little). But let’s be honest, my personal idea of an authentic Sunday reset doesn’t include a 5 a.m. wake-up call and green juice. The true benefit of a Sunday reset comes from knowing yourself and what you need to start off your week right. Don’t know where to start? Not to worry, my friend! As someone who is Sunday-reset obsessed, here are sixteen simple ways to hold off those Sunday scaries for good.

1. Prioritize Your Laundry Loads

Laundry machines have built-in timers (thank you, washer/dryer gods), so use them as your productivity stopwatch. You’ve got 90 minutes to tidy your space, meal prep, or finally clean your mirror streaks.

2. Morning Walk with A Motivational Podcast

Pairing movement with mindset work is the ultimate multitask. You get the endorphins, the clarity, and the pep talk, all in the time it takes to loop your neighborhood.

3. Eat A Hearty Breakfast!

A real breakfast (we’re talking protein, fiber, the works) keeps you from spiraling into hanger or sluggishness by noon. Plus, it keeps you fueled for the busy day ahead.

4. Drink Your Caffeinated Beverage of Choice

Caffeine is your Sunday sidekick. Whether it’s from a double shot of espresso or matcha, that boost of focus helps you lock in on tasks, and the ritual gives your brain the “let’s go” cue it needs to get stuff done.

5. Hair Oiling

Throw in some oil and clip your hair up while you clean, prep, or journal. You’re caring for your hair while handling business. Habit stacking at its finest.

6. Freshen Up Your Fridge

A tidy fridge lets you see exactly what you have, so you won’t buy duplicate hummus or forget that bag of spinach (again). Less food waste, less mental clutter, faster meal prep, and best of all, no expired milk!

7. Meal Prep At Least Two Meals

Prepping even just two meals for the upcoming week can cut down on decision fatigue and frantic weeknight cooking. It’s like giving your future self a personal assistant for lunch and dinner.

8. Buy Flowers Along With Your Groceries

It’s a mini luxury that takes zero extra time but adds a mood boost all week. Who knows, it might even inspire you to clean your space faster just to give that spring bouquet the stage it deserves.

9. Put Away Any Obvious Clutter

Tackle the “you know what you did” messes. Quick wins, like folding that laundry pile, clearing your desk, or even chucking empty cans from last night’s pregame, can create momentum and visually declutter your brain as well.

10. Wear Weights While You Clean

You’re already moving. Why not make it count a little more? Low-key resistance training with ankle or wrist weights while you vacuum or wipe counters is sneaky strength-building without having to commit to a second workout.

11. Lay Out Your Monday Outfit

No digging through your closet half-asleep. Your future self gets to wake up, throw on the fit, and strut out the door like someone who has their life together (because she does, duh).

12. Physically Write Out Your To-Do List

Your brain’s got a lot going on, so get it onto paper. A clear plan saves you from any morning chaos and helps you prioritize instead of react.

13. An Everything Shower

It’s your official signal: Sunday reset complete. Shower, shave, rinse, and repeat. You step out fresh, relaxed, and ready to slide into bed instead of doomscrolling.

14. Establish A Wind-Down Routine

Consistent wind-down rituals (stretching, journaling, herbal tea, whatever works) help your body shift gears faster. Less tossing and turning leads to better sleep, which leads to a smoother Monday.

15. Sleep In A Matching PJ Set

It’s not just cute, it’s psychological. Creating a bedtime ritual with intentional clothing helps your brain transition into rest mode faster and more reliably (did I also mention that they’re just darn cute?).

16. At Least One specific Self-Care Activity That Speaks To You

This is your reset anchor. Whether it’s a face mask, a hot pilates class, or reading a chapter of your latest romantasy novel, doing something for you (and you alone) builds positive emotional momentum for the week.

Remember, just because it’s Sunday does not mean that your day has to be a full-on productivity boot camp. Sometimes the best kind of reset is the one that leaves you feeling relaxed, not crammed with an overflowing list of to-dos. Whether you try one or all sixteen of these tips, the goal will forever be the same: to set yourself up for a week that feels a little more grounded, a tad more intentional, but most importantly, a lot more centered around you. Happy resetting!