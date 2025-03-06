How Habit Stacking Can Take Your Daily Routine Up A Notch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Between classes, part-time jobs, social lives, and existential crises over what to do post-grad, young women juggle a lot, especially if you’re in college. With all that chaos, building better habits can feel overwhelming. I mean, who has time for a whole new morning routine when you’re already sprinting to an 8 AM lecture with a coffee that’s 90% oat milk? That’s where habit stacking comes in: a sneaky, brain-hack method for seamlessly integrating new habits into your existing routine without the effort of a total lifestyle overhaul.

So, What Is Habit Stacking Anyway?

Habit stacking is the concept of pairing a new habit with an existing one, making it easier to remember and actually follow through on. It’s a strategy popularized by James Clear in his famous self-help book Atomic Habits, and it works by tapping into the brain’s natural ability to link actions together. Instead of forcing yourself to build an entirely new habit from scratch, you attach it to something you already do every day—like brushing your teeth, making your bed, or dramatically sighing before opening your email inbox.

Why Does Habit Stacking Work?

The beauty of habit stacking is that it reduces the mental effort required to start something new. Rather than relying on motivation or self-discipline (which we all know is fleeting), you rely on established neural pathways. Essentially, your brain already knows how to do one thing, so piggybacking a new habit onto it makes it easier to remember and repeat consistently. Who said old dogs can’t do new tricks? Not James Clear, that’s for sure.

How To Build The Perfect Habit Stack For You

Identify an Existing Habit : Choose something you already do every single day, whether it be making your morning coffee, washing your face, or taking your dog for a walk. Pair It with a Small New Habit : The new habit should be something simple and achievable. Don’t go overboard. For example: While waiting for your coffee to brew, write down three things you’re grateful for. After washing your face, apply sunscreen (because your future skin biome will thank you). Before committing to your nightly Tik Tok doom scroll in bed, read one page of a book (hey, baby steps count!). Make It Specific : The key to success is clarity. Instead of choosing to “meditate daily”, make your goal more specific and extra quantifiable. For example, after finishing your homework for the day, choose to take three deep breaths to bring yourself back to the present moment in a mini-meditation. Always Celebrate The Small Wins : Habit stacking works best when paired with positive reinforcement. Give yourself a mental high-five every time you complete a stack. Personally, I like to use a habit tracker that allows me to physically tick off a box when I complete my habits, which gives me that extra bit of dopamine I need to fuel my day.

Habit StackIng Ideas for Busy Women

Wanna start stacking, but don’t know where to start? I got you!

For Productivity: After opening your laptop, write down your top three must-finish tasks for the day before checking anything else.

For Self-Care: After putting on your pajamas, take five minutes to stretch.

For Health: Before taking your first sip of coffee in the morning, drink a glass of water.

For Mindfulness: After setting your phone alarm for the night, take 10 seconds to reflect on one good thing that happened that day or something you are grateful for.

For Fitness: After getting out of bed in the morning, do 5 push-ups or 10 squats.

For Organization: After putting away your shoes, rearrange at least five items in your room to tidy up the space.

For Learning: When making breakfast or lunch, listen to a short podcast episode, TED talk clip, or news report.

For Social Connection: After getting out of your least favorite class, send a quick check-in message to someone you haven’t talked to in a while to make plans.

For Stress Relief: After submitting an assignment, take a moment to close your eyes and pat yourself on the back.

For Creativity: After (or even while) taking a shower, give yourself five minutes to jot down your creative shower thoughts in a notebook.

Habit stacking is proof that even the smallest intentional actions can lead to a hugely meaningful change in your life. The best part? You don’t have to carve out extra time or overhaul your schedule. You’re simply optimizing what you already do. You were going to make that coffee anyway. Why not let it work for you in more ways than one? So try implementing some stacks in your habits today. Your slightly more put-together future self will thank you.