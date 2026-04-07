The Real Impact of Short-Form Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We spend hours a day consuming content: scrolling, tapping, watching, liking. A few minutes on TikTok turns into an hour. A quick Instagram check becomes a full deep dive. We can watch dozens, even hundreds, of videos in a single sitting.

However, nobody asks the question: How much of it do we actually remember?

The Illusion of Staying “Informed”

It can feel productive. You’re learning new things, staying up to date, and constantly absorbing information. However, most of the time, we’re not actually processing anything. We’re just consuming.

This is what researchers call information overload. When the brain takes in more information than it can meaningfully process, it starts to skim instead of engage. Instead of understanding, we immediately move on to the next thing.

With short-form content dominating platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, this problem is only getting worse.

Short Content, Shorter Attention

Gen Z is growing up in a media environment built for speed. Studies suggest the average attention span has decreased over time, with many estimates placing it around eight seconds for digital content. That means content is designed to hook you instantly or lose you completely.

So, what happens?

We scroll faster.

We watch less deeply.

We forget almost everything.

You might watch 50 videos in one sitting and only vaguely remember one of them, if that.

Why Everything Feels So Forgettable

There’s actually a psychological reason for this.

Our brains need meaningful processing to store information long-term. When we skim or passively watch, we’re engaging in what’s called shallow processing. That kind of input rarely sticks.

On top of that, constant scrolling creates interference, where new information quickly replaces what you just saw. It’s not that you have a bad memory. It’s that your brain was never given the chance to process fully.

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Consumption vs. Comprehension

This doesn’t just affect how we scroll or communicate; it’s starting to affect how we study. When we’re used to consuming fast, surface-level content, it becomes harder to sit with complex material. Reading feels slower. Lectures feel harder to focus on. Even studying can turn into skimming notes or cramming chunks of information instead of actually understanding concepts.

We end up treating school the same way we treat social media.

That’s why so many students feel like they study for hours but still don’t retain anything. It’s not just a discipline issue; it’s a processing issue. We’ve confused being exposed to information with actually understanding it.

Watching a video about productivity doesn’t make you productive. Seeing a summary of a news story doesn’t mean you fully understand it. Consuming more doesn’t equal learning more.

In fact, the faster we consume, the less we retain.

So…What Can We Do About It?

This doesn’t mean you have to cut out social media or stop watching short-form content, but it does mean being more intentional with how you consume information.

Instead of immediately scrolling to the next video, take a moment to pause and actually think about what you just watched. Revisit content that genuinely interests you and engage with it more deeply rather than passively consuming it.

The same idea applies to studying. Instead of skimming notes or rereading material, try slowing down and processing it by explaining it in your own words, connecting it to something meaningful, or turning it into a simple story or example.

Even small shifts like these can help move you from just consuming information to actually understanding and remembering it. We’re consuming more content than any generation before us.

However, if none of it sticks, what’s the point? Maybe the goal isn’t to consume less but rather to process more.