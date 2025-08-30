Five Ways to Maximize Your Gym Session

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the importance of exercising regularly, but between toxic social media trends and unclear advice, working out can feel like an unsolvable puzzle. Even as a longtime weightlifter, I still get the gym scaries before my sessions. Whether it’s from anticipating a sea of gym bros, the judging glares of everyone around me, or the fear of working out incorrectly or insufficiently.

Luckily, not all hope is lost!

If you’re a newbie or a deadlift professional, this article has some tips to get the most out of your gym sessions.

Plan your split ahead of time If you love organizing your planner and creating color-coded Google Calendars, this tip is for you! Considering the plethora of machines and activities offered in the gym, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the extent of choices. To save yourself time and mental frustration, decide on your exercises and targeted muscle group before you arrive. Not only does this ensure killer gains, but it also incentivizes multiple weekly visits to strengthen the rest of your body. Consistency is key, after all! Currently, my split consists of four days: triceps and shoulders, legs and glutes, back and biceps, and full body (a mix of exercises from the previous three days). Depending on your goals or experience, you can tailor your split to your needs. Creating your perfect workout schedule strips the pressure of impromptu decision-making, boosts your confidence, and strengthens routine. Prioritize form over heavy lifting They don’t call it “ego lifting” for nothing. In the effort to appear strong, one can easily ruin their form and run the risk of serious injury. To avoid this, research the proper form for every exercise you perform. This might seem tedious, but as Kevin Curry with The Fit Cook stated, “Proper form isn’t just a suggestion—it’s the foundation of effective lifting…Without mastering the right technique, you’re not only risking injury but also cheating yourself out of real gains.” Lifting light does not void progress. Adopting a movement’s correct technique promises a burn through its control. Lighter weights make it possible to perform multiple sets, which builds greater muscle than a few heavy reps. While you might feel bummed about lifting light, your joints and future self will thank you! Photo by John Arano from Unsplash make a good playlist This sounds self-explanatory, but a great playlist can improve a session’s productivity. Nick Parkinson with Henry Ford Health wrote that “Just as upbeat music can make you feel happier when you’re down, it can also reduce feelings of pain and increase endurance to keep you going when you want to stop.” Whether it’s heavy metal, club classics, or rap, curate a playlist that you’d look forward to listening to. As you perform certain exercises, think of songs that would rhythmically flow with your pace and movement. My playlist includes songs of various genres and speeds to match different phases of my workout. If your music boosts your mood, you’ll want to work out more to match that positivity! Finish your session with cardio There’s nothing like taking a hot girl walk after your circuit! While you can incorporate cardio throughout your workout, finishing with it is the “optimal approach for building strength, especially in lower-body muscles,” according to Elizabeth Millard, CPT, RYT for GoodRx. Low-impact cardio, like walking, serves as a cool-down for intense strength training and activates missed muscle groups from your session. It’s a great way to feel a burn while resting targeted areas. I typically walk a mile (approximately 18 minutes) after weightlifting, but do whatever feels comfortable for you and your fitness goals. Photo by Everton Vila via Unsplash Eat protein after working out Just as cardio complements muscle growth, so does a protein-filled, post-gym meal. Healthline reports that protein consumption within the first two hours post-exercise contributes to the construction of new muscle tissue. This way, you can regain the energy lost through your workout that’s needed for the rest of your day. Some of my favorite things to eat after the gym include chicken, salmon, a protein shake, or chickpea pasta. There are so many ways to incorporate protein into your diet, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different recipes.

The gym can be overwhelming, so implementing solid tenets like these can add consistency to your routine. Use these tips to build your confidence so you can strut around the gym like you own the place!