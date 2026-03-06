Bunny Yoga: Mental Health Benefits and Tips I Wish I Knew

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I stumbled upon Orlando Power Yoga—South Street through a former roommate, I’ve realized how much yoga could truly impact people’s lives. As a college student eager to experience everything, I’ve even started joking that becoming a certified yoga instructor is my “Plan B.” But the truth is, yoga has become far more than just movement for me. It’s a lifestyle.

Growing up with a parent who struggled with depression taught me early on how essential mental health is. Yoga reminds people of the power of slowing down. It brings me back to myself, to a place where I feel present and welcomed. I sometimes wish I had found this practice earlier, but I’m incredibly grateful to have it now.

I do not share my family’s experience with depression without purpose. Mental health struggles are increasingly common, and acknowledging them is one way to normalize these experiences. Witnessing how meditation and mindfulness have helped people I love only reinforced how powerful these practices are.

Even a simple yoga routine in the mornings makes a big difference for the day ahead. One of my favorite instructors at Orlando Power Yoga’s South Street location always invites the class to take a “big Haaaa-ahhh,” and the whole room exhales together. At that moment, yoga feels unifying. It feels full of love. It is something the world could use a little more of right now.

I also had the incredible privilege of traveling to Costa Rica and practicing yoga in the jungle. Surrounded by the sounds of nature, sticky air, and stillness, the experience was unforgettable. I would return a million times over to feel that again.

Fast forward to Super Bowl Sunday, yoga found a way to surprise me yet again. When I came across Bad Bunny Yoga hosted by a local instructor here in Orlando, I clicked the link immediately. One of my goals this year is to take myself on more dates and say yes to new experiences. This class felt like the perfect way to meet that intention.

The event took place on Feb. 8 at Van Goghblin Café, a cozy and artsy space that instantly felt inviting. Two class times were offered, and the only requirements were a yoga mat, yourself, and some water. The class was an all-level Power Vinyasa Flow guided by Christina, with tunes by Bad Bunny setting the tone for the Super Bowl. The playlist did not disappoint, with people singing and swaying along, myself included.

While sound bowls were not incorporated into this particular class, I have to say: if you ever find an instructor who uses them, they are a complete game-changer. The vibrations move through your body in a way that feels deeply grounding and transformative, leaving you feeling renewed.

The best part of the experience was the presence of adoptable bunnies from Bunny Boss Rabbit Rescue. Yes, real bunnies hopping around during yoga. I brought my sister with me, and we stayed until the very last minute just soaking up time with the bunny babies. This class has easily been the highlight of my semester so far.

At one point, we were bending forward and stretching together while bunnies lounged on the ground around us.

We continued to Warrior II while the bunnies relaxed nearby. It was one of those moments where you stop and think to yourself, “This is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

One black bunny took a liking to me. I ended up resting him on my legs and spending some quality time with him. That small connection alone made the experience unforgettable.

A perk of the class was the specialty drink included with the ticket, making the experience feel extra special. Supporting a local instructor, a small business, and an animal rescue all in one morning felt really meaningful.

The bunnies were adoptable through Bunny Boss Rabbit Rescue for just $20-$50! If you’re somebody who’s been considering adoption or simply wants to help support a wonderful cause, this is absolutely a rescue worth looking into.

Yoga tips I wish I knew sooner

Do not come to class on an empty stomach. Even lower-intensity classes require fuel. Bring water or electrolytes to your session. You will sweat, especially in hot yoga. Replenish your body! Bring a small towel to wipe your face. I’ve learned the hard way that forgetting one usually means spending half the class blinking through sweat. Bring a clean towel instead of purchasing an expensive mat cover. It works just the same. Mat covers typically cost between $50 and $80. Budget-friendly? Yes, please. Arrive at class 10 to 15 minutes early Start your practice by breathing deeply and centering yourself. This levels up my experience every time. Lastly, enjoy every second! This class is for you. Be in the moment!

If you ever attend one of these yoga events at Van Goghblin Café with @somehowimeverywhere, also known as Christina Petsos, know that there are many more experiences where that came from, including Capybara Yoga! Tickets sell out quickly, so keep an eye out.

Yoga has genuinely improved my overall quality of life, and I cannot recommend trying it enough. When you step onto your mat, think about what brought you there. Allow your physical senses to calm. Pour into yourself. Here’s to choosing experiences that bring us happiness and peace.