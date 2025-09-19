THE LITTLE THINGS THAT GET ME THROUGH BURNOUT SEASON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The months of October to December always test me in new ways. It is a mixture of the increased school workload, the events of October (ACL, OU, Halloweekend, etc), being mid-semester, and working 30 hours a week. Though I know not every college student has the same classes or schedule as me, I know that the struggle in these months is shared between my fellow UT students and I. I realize that looking forward to larger things, such as trips or holiday breaks, was getting unrealistic and tiring, as it is hard to travel frequently as a full-time broke college kid. Over the past year, I have found the little things to be more helpful for me. The small moments where you can take a breather and just smile, even for a minute. Here are some of my favorite small moments of fresh air:

Countdown app Though I believe only looking forward to large trips, I have so much love for my countdown app. I put in events as small as seeing a loved one I have not seen in a long time, any trips big or small I may have, concerts, birthdays, and holidays. I have set the widget on my lock screen to include the countdown, and every time I check the time, I see that reminder. “You are almost there”, it is a motivation for me that time passes and I am surviving and succeeding. Stuffed animals on my bed My inner child loves this one. I don’t specifically collect stuffed animals, but they each remind me of someone or something I love, and they sit on my bed 24/7. My personal favorites are Jellycats and my weighted dinosaur from target. Something about sitting at my desk doing homework and glancing at my bed to see them makes my day a bit brighter. Baby Lacey is hugging me for embracing my love for them. my cat This is obviously not as obtainable for everyone. Last year, I decided I was in a position to adopt a kitty. I was financially stable enough and had the means, and it was the smartest decision I have made. She has been here for me through it all. The good grades, not so good grades, heartbreaks, falling in love, she has seen everything. I do think I got lucky because my cat is very affectionate and loves to cuddle. I will forever thank her for literally wiping my tears. a bagel and a latte Every Saturday and Sunday I work a double shift at a sports bar. They are long, painful days. I am lucky enough to have my best friend working with me. She and I have created a ritual, and it has led us to look forward to two previously dreaded days. At 10 am, before our shift, we stop at Rosen’s Bagels on 5th street and each get an iced latte and a blueberry bagel with cream cheese. I could not recommend Rosen’s enough; they have the best bagels and customer service in Austin, hands down. This has become a little ritual, motivator, and reward for us making it through our long days of work. change in scenery Studying and staying focused in your apartment, home, or dorm is very difficult. This may seem like an obvious tip, but go somewhere new to study!! I do not mean the library or a coffee shop. I mean somewhere fun!! My best friend has gone to the Domain and Barnes and Noble. Study for a few hours, then give yourself time to shop and look around!! The reward method seems to work pretty well for me personally.

It is hard for us students. the ones working, in organizations, with social lives, love lives, not to mention prioritizing self care and mental health. I have curated this regimen for myself so my advice is to modify as needed!! Find the little things everyday to look forward to. Having someone you love and something to do can do a lot progress wise. not to mention something to look forward to (no matter how small).