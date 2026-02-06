Start Chasing Your Passion for Running!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are hesitant about starting your running journey, allow this to be your sign! Allow yourself to move at a speed you’re completely comfortable with, challenging your mind and body, and creating a space for yourself to enjoy the life that surrounds you. I hope that with my journey and guidance, I can support the passion you have yet to discover.

I grew up very athletic and always found time to work out. The greatest difference between then and now is that I was not running or exercising to better myself, but rather to impress others. My athletic ability rested solely upon the praise of others. I enjoyed performing, the thrill of cheering from the stands, and sharing a similar interest in working out with my friends. As I grew older, I drifted away from this mindset and started using my running and exercising abilities as an outlet. I enjoyed the time it gave me to step away from academics, or the mental challenges I overcame after completing a workout.

As I shifted from high school to college, I wasn’t motivated to workout or move my body. I felt stuck and was always intimidated by how others in the gym perceived me. I didn’t want to run for fear of advanced runners secretly correcting my form and pace. I completely lost my passion for working out and moving my body. Thankfully, this past year, I was reintroduced to running and working out. I had to for my own sanity to better my mental health. Although it was challenging, I felt good about myself without the fears of what others might think of me.

In these next steps, I plan to provide you with 3 ways to begin your running journey and how it can benefit both your mental and physical health. Hopefully, with these steps, you can discover your newfound passion for running. Or, even take action with these steps and challenge yourself to get out there and start chasing your passion for running!

Start anywhere, and I mean anywhere! One day, I decided I was going to start running again. There was no question of how I was going to start running again, as I had not run in 2 years before that day. Nor did I question where I was going to run. I had the mindset that it was going to happen, but no plan on how to accomplish this goal. I believe that this was the best way to start. With no plan, no set goals, but rather to just get outside and start running again. I went to run at a local park near my apartment complex, started the running workout on my Apple watch, and simply started running. It was challenging as I had not run in awhile, but it felt good just to get back out there. Don’t Push Yourself When I first started running, I didn’t want to push myself beyond what I could handle. I wasn’t focused on pacing myself or attempting to complete my mile at a certain time. Instead, I only focused on my breathing. Once you get into this mindset, you start becoming consistent with your running. You’ll also be aware of your limits and become invested in setting a variety of goals for yourself. They don’t have to be big, but starting with realistic goals is the best thing you can do for yourself. The rest will fall into place and, slowly but surely, you build your confidence by making gains each day. Run with no headphones Run with no headphones. It sounds intimidating to run with your thoughts. But after running with headphones and listening to music, you get caught in your playlist. It distracts you from the life that surrounds you and the beauty that needs to be taken in. I understand that it can be difficult, as music may be used as a strength to finish your run. But, running without headphones is beneficial in many ways. I also used to believe that it wasn’t possible to run without headphones in fear of losing my stamina. But, I like to run without headphones because I am aware. I am in control of my body and I don’t have music distracting me from this. I can be in control of my thoughts and this can be a great way to better your mental health.

Do not feel pressured to follow along, as my perspective and goals can look different than yours. But I have found that when you focus on running on your own terms, it makes running manageable. Start focusing on what’s important to you and how you’re going to uplift your physical and mental health. When you start running for you, consistency comes naturally. Now, get out there and start chasing your goals. Life is too short to live in fear of what others might perceive you to be. Everyone starts somewhere, but all it takes is passion to pursue your goals. I believe in you, and you are fully capable of doing hard things.