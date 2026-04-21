How to Survive Finals Season Without Burning Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sorry. I know, I know. I should’ve included a trigger warning. My deepest apologies for saying the F word…Finals. Holding your hand while I say this as delicately as I can: it’s time to lock in. I looked at my planner this week, and I realized that finals are in about a month, which means we all need to plan to prioritize rest and relaxation in such an insanely busy time.

The spring semester has flown by in the blink of an eye, and it is so easy to quickly become overwhelmed, burnt out, and exhausted. My planner is filling up, my free time is dwindling, and I feel like the walls are closing in, just a bit.

Every college student gets this feeling: the impending sense of doom that looms over us as the seasons change. Our classes are winding down, study times go up, and we all suddenly develop a caffeine addiction. With finals approaching, it is so easy to become hyper-focused on your academic performance and sacrifice sleep, friends, and your mental health as a result.

Here are the things I’m focusing on this final season to make sure I can survive this terrible time, and that I recommend you do.

SLEEP This may seem basic and self-explanatory, and I am not trying to sound like your mom here when I advise you to get more sleep. Personally, I know I need to sleep more and stop doomscrolling before bed. During finals, though, it is really tempting to stay up until the early hours of the morning and sacrifice sleep. However, as tempting as all-nighters sound, it’s extremely detrimental to your overall health and well-being. Studies show that when it comes down to choosing between sleeping and studying, you actually perform better when you sleep more. So, take a nap or go to bed an hour earlier so your brain can reset, and you can accomplish more the next day. STUDY WITH FRIENDS Finals can be a taxing and lonely time in college. For me, I hated midterms because I was stuck in a study room with myself for hours. It felt like the longest week of my life. And while I know everyone studies differently, it really is super helpful to collaborate with friends and “suffer together.” Yes, finals season suck, but we can do it together! (If you can’t tell, I’m trying to remain positive here). We’re all in the same boat. So, study with your friends productively, and knock finals out of the park. GO OUTSIDE AND TAKE A BREAK It is so easy to lock yourself in the PCL and never see the sun, but please let me beg you: go outside. Take a walk with friends. Breathe in the fresh air. I’m trying to romanticize the outdoors; this is how desperate I am for you to understand that you must go outside. When I am studying for hours, it is common to quickly become exhausted as I try to cram several weeks’ worth of material. Taking a break and quite literally touching grass will do so much to help your mental health and provide you with a much-needed brain break. You can even use your break to go get a sweet treat (which is my personal favorite). PLAN AHEAD AND MAKE A ROUTINE If you’re not feeling confident about an upcoming final project or exam, it is imperative to plan. Start studying now, meeting with peers to review course materials, and going to office hours. Just because we are reaching the end of the semester does not mean we can slack off on our academics. Make a routine (with rest and breaks!) and stick to it. Hold yourself accountable and take some deep breaths.

You got this! I know that finals are a super scary time, but as Troy Bolton says in High School Musical, we are all in this together. Finals are just a moment in time, and this, too, shall pass. Lock in, study, and believe in yourself!