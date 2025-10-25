Resources to Keep in Mind on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of students on campus struggle with mental health. College can be stressful; to me, since it comes with the expectations of being a young adult. And with that, societal and social expectations can make life extremely overwhelming. Here at Temple University, there are resources available for students to feel better or at least get on the road to wellness. One notable resource is Tuttleman Counseling Services. The opportunities to improve mental health are not always explicitly readily available, but with a little research, mental wellness is possible.

Tuttleman Counseling Services is a resource on Temple’s campus to help those who may need accommodations for classes or just need someone to talk to. They offer counseling services for students as well as the steps needed to receive whatever accommodations best suit a student’s educational needs. To get started, they have you fill out a form to assess what kind of help you need and how they can help. Located at 1700 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA, the location is ideal for those who live on and off campus.

Within Tuttleman Counseling Services, they have wellness resources beyond just conversation and counseling. They offer a Resilience Resource Center where students can wind down with relaxing music, massage chairs, and fun arts and crafts that are curated to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression.

Along with these solo activities, there are also skills classes that students can be a part of with their peers. These activities consist of physical and mental exercises like yoga and meditation. These practices, as we know, help the mind to slow down and can create essential progress and benefits for mental health. They can promote physical and mental wellness that can be progress for those struggling with anxiety and depression.

Prioritizing students’ mental health is a step toward the right direction for any institution. It shows the value a school holds for its students. Investing in not only their academic success, but also their personal and mental success.

There is a direct correlation between students’ mental wellness and their academic success. A university investing in its students will only benefit them in the long run. For our Temple Owls, I know from experience that living in a big city, especially in North Philly, around campus can be more overstimulating than relaxing. And for those of us who need a bigger taste of nature aside from Bell Tower, resources to relax like these can be helpful.

College can be stressful, but we do not have to drown when there are endless resources to keep us afloat. You probably know yourself better than anyone else, so assessing your needs and catering to them is a crucial step in your journey as an undergraduate student.

I believe that taking initiative regarding mental health is a responsible act as a young adult. Operating in a mode of prevention rather than cure is always beneficial. Especially if there does become a sharp decline in motivation or drive, it will be better for the undergraduate student in their entrance to adulthood.