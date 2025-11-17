How to Cope with Midterm Winter Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Its 5 p.m. and it’s already pitch-black outside. The energy you had in September? Gone.

Midterms are here, the weather’s colder, and the combination of less sunlight and more stress can feel draining. It’s that time of year when even getting out of bed starts to feel like an accomplishment. You’re not lazy, and you’re not alone: your brain and body are just adjusting.

When the clocks roll back for daylight savings, it’s easy to fall into that seasonal slump where everything feels heavier. But here’s the thing: your productivity doesn’t have to fall with the temperature. With some intentional habits and a little seasonal self-awareness, you can get through this stretch feeling steady, not burnt out.

For me, what’s helped most is learning to work with the season instead of fighting against it. I created a simple structure I like to call “Making Winter More Manageable” a guide to help navigate the colder months without slipping into the fog of burnout or seasonal depression. It’s built around three realistic phases that match how the season naturally unfolds.

Making Winter More Manageable: No Seasonal Slump Required

Hibernation Routine Integration – Now to Dec. 21 (Winter Solstice)

The sun’s gone by 5 p.m., but that doesn’t mean your energy has to be. This phase is about adjusting and sticking to your “winter survival routines.”

Stay social, even in small ways—don’t isolate too much.

Build comforting rituals like morning tea or evening reading.

Keep your body moving and check in on your mental health regularly.

Hibernation Auto-Pilot – Dec. 21 to March 8 (Daylight Savings)

This is the deep winter stretch—the hardest part for most people. Focus less on growth and more on maintenance.

Lean into comfort: movies, books, creative projects.

Give yourself grace—energy dips are normal.

Keep a few simple non-negotiables (move, eat well, rest).

Don’t push for high productivity; consistency is enough.

The Home Stretch – March 8 to March 21 (Spring Equinox)

You made it. The hardest part is over. This phase is all about gentle re-entry and renewal.

Start spring cleaning or refreshing your space.

Gradually reintroduce outdoor time and new routines.

Set new goals for the warmer months ahead.

The point isn’t to “beat” winter, but rather to make peace with it. You’re allowed to slow down and still be productive. You’re allowed to rest and still call it progress.

So, if you’re feeling the midterm burnout creeping in, take a breath, light that candle, and wrap up in a blanket; you are not falling behind, but rather learning how to move through the cold without losing your spark.