Keep Calm, Frogs: How to De-Stress at TCU

College can be a stressful time, which calls for some tips on how to manage that stress! Texas Christian University creates an environment that can ease students’ minds after busy school days. Here are five things I do around campus that help me stay cool, calm, and collected!

Take a Walk Around the Neighborhoods

One of my favorite things to do on sunny days in Texas is go on a long walk in the neighborhoods that surround TCU’s campus. The gorgeous houses lining these streets will make you want to instantly move there, each one more impressive than the last. As you continue your walk down these streets, you’ll pass by Colonial Country Club. Watching golf carts glide by the perfectly kept greens makes it feel like you’re strolling through a peaceful vacation resort rather than your college neighborhood. If you keep going, the roads can lead you toward the Trinity River, where the hot sun reflects off the clear water, making the walk even more relaxing and scenic.

Grab Dinner with Friends

Sometimes the best way to relieve stress isn’t more studying: it’s taking a bite of your favorite meal! I recently wrote an article on my top 5 restaurant recommendations. Whether you go to a sit-down restaurant or Chipotle, taking time out of your day to treat yourself is a simple way to lift your spirits. If you are looking for a new sit-down restaurant to try, each of the hand-picked spots in my article offers the ideal mix of amazing food and a perfect atmosphere for you and your friends to enjoy. If you’re in the mood for a break from studying and a change of scenery, gather a group of friends and pick one of the restaurants I recommended!

Reading by the Campus Pool

When the UV is high, you will catch me at the campus pool with a book in my hand! It’s a perfect way to relax, soak up the Texas sun, and take a break from everything else. My current recommendation is The Housemaid by Fredia McFadden. The Housemaid is a psychological thriller that will no doubt keep you sitting by the pool for hours. I have never read a book faster! Reading acts like a mental escape, giving you the chance to leave your stressors behind while losing yourself in the character’s story instead of focusing on what is going on in your life.

Do a Free Workout Class at the Gym

Nothing eases my stress like a good workout. The TCU Recreation Center has amazing free workout class options. I had never cycled before coming to TCU, but those classes have quickly become my all-time favorites. They welcome all fitness levels to sweat out stress during a busy day. Trying a new workout class adds excitement to your routine and helps shake up the repetitive rhythm of daily college life.

Read my article “Frogs Fitness: Take Advantage of TCU’s Free Recreation Center Workout Classes” to learn more about what classes they offer and which one(s) will suit your needs!

Join Her Campus!

Now, this is a no-brainer. If you love to write, join Her Campus! Writing for fun has been the ultimate stress reliever for me. The simple commitment of writing an article once a month allows you to remove stress by creatively expressing yourself. Every other week, we hold meetings, frequently doing fun activities like making mocktails, painting jewelry dishes, and creating dirty sodas! But Her Campus is more than just fun; it’s a chance to get involved on campus and grow your skills. The opportunities in this club are endless, which I discovered after becoming the Social Media Manager. As a Strategic Communications major, Her Campus is not only something that eases my stress, but it is also actively preparing me for my future!