Fort Worth Foodies: 5 Restaurants You Must Try 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Maria’s Mexican Kitchen

Maria’s is one of my favorite Mexican spots located along the Clearfork River. According to their website, “Maria’s combines modern culinary techniques with generations-old Armenta family recipes to create a truly unique dining experience.” The gorgeous atmosphere makes Maria’s a go-to spot for family and friends. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting family, or gathering your friends, this local hub brings Fort Worth together. “Maria’s has such a welcoming environment that makes my friends and me keep coming back,” says TCU sophomore Kenzie Stoddard.

Photo by Danielle Moore

2. 97 West Kitchen and Bar

Located in the #1 best hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Drover, 97 West Kitchen and Bar creates such a unique experience, showcasing the bold flavors of Texas and the modern flavors of today. Not only is the hotel beautiful, but the Southern comfort of the menu draws in locals and tourists from all around. Being just a 5-minute walk from the Stockyards Rodeo, this restaurant is the perfect stop before or after the show, creating the ultimate weekend experience. When my family is visiting me from Chicago, they always ask to come here, as it is a true taste of Texas. Next time you find yourself in the Stockyards, peek your head inside this truly one-of-a-kind restaurant. You will not be disappointed!

Photo by Danielle Moore

3. Maggie’s R & R

Maggie’s R & R is Fort Worth’s best outdoor dining venue; it offers the experience of classic comfort food and live music. This restaurant brings the perfect vibe for a night out with friends. Maggie’s makes lunch and dinner an experience instead of just a meal. With a set soundtrack every night, their famous burgers, food, and fun are combined perfectly. If you are looking for a great time with even better food, Maggie’s R & R is the place to be. “My favorite memory of college so far has been having dinner with my friends and listening to live music at Maggie’s. We always have the best times there,” says sophomore Elsie Kneas.

Photo by Danielle Moore

4. Gemelle

Inspired by his love for Italy, Tim Love opened Gemelle, a beautifully crafted restaurant named after his two twin daughters, Ella and Anna. It is the perfect reflection of the restaurant’s sole purpose: to bring food and family together. From fresh handmade pasta to pizza, Gemelle creates a modern twist with Italian meals. Excitement is endless at Gemelle’s, where you can enjoy a chic portico, a sprawling garden with an exclusive Aperol bar, bocce ball courts, and a small stage for live entertainment. It’s an ideal spot for TCU students to visit before formals, just like my friends and I did, pictured below.

Photo by Danielle Moore

5. Pie Tap

Named for its wood-fired ovens that fire up unmatched pizza and its bar with 35 taps pouring everything from beer to wine, Pie Tap lays out the perfect night. You may think of a pizza place as only offering dinner, but that is not the case at Pie Tap. Pie Tap’s full brunch menu is just as impressive as its famous pizza; it has a wide variety of items, making everything from chicken and waffles to eggs Benedict. A pizza place that can do both? Day and night? Now that’s a restaurant you wouldn’t want to miss out on!