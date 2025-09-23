Frogs’ Fitness: Take Advantage of TCU’s Free Recreation Center Workout Classes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something I knew I would miss after leaving for college was my favorite local workout studio. I tend to get bored doing my repetitive workout routine (a treadmill run, ab workout, and dread stepping into the gym). Mixing in workout classes is a beneficial addition to my schedule. When I arrived at Texas Christian University, I was excited to discover that the Recreation Center provides free workout classes. At first, I was worried they wouldn’t be as effective as the ones I was used to, but I quickly realized how fun and challenging they are.

TCU offers classes at all levels of intensity. Cycling has quickly become my favorite high-intensity option. I had never tried cycling before attending TCU. After hearing so many positive reviews from my friends, I decided to give it a shot, without realizing it would become a staple in my weekly routine, proving that with these classes, you can start from any level.

TCU offers two well-conducted cycle classes: performance and choreography. The choreography ride is a 45-minute, high-energy, rhythm-based workout that keeps you moving with dance-inspired upper-body engagement. The performance ride is just as impactful and will push your limits with intense sprints and hills, helping you build strength and stamina on the bike. The cycle classes are positioned directly to entertain college students, as they incorporate trendy themed playlists, such as “Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar” or “Post Malone Country.”

According to RunRepeat, a company that helps athletes find their next pair of athletic shoes, cycling burns the same amount of fat as working out in the gym for 40 minutes, five days a week. As TCU sophomore Ainsley Brogan puts it, “TCU cycle classes are an amazing way to stay active and connect with peers! They provide a great workout in a positive environment. The instructors do an amazing job of catering to students of all skill levels.”

The strength training classes are another option for those who are on the lookout for advanced workouts. There are various options for strength classes: sculpt, lower body sculpt, and barbell. For a full-body workout, the sculpt class goes through several different circuits designed to challenge your entire body. If you aim to activate your lower body, the lower body sculpt is for you. This class utilizes heavy kettlebells and dumbbells to target your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. Likewise, the barbell class teaches the proper form of squats and deadlifts. While it strengthens the whole body, this class focuses on the chest, shoulders, back, legs, and glutes.

TCU junior and workout instructor, Avary Simmons, highlights the joy she’s found in fostering a supportive environment in the gym: “Being a group fitness instructor at TCU has not only been so rewarding and inspiring but has helped me create so many fruitful and encouraging relationships.”

Avary has become a favored instructor to students, “Whether through her lower body sculpt or cycle classes, Avary makes sure to push you to get a great workout while ensuring energy high,” said TCU sophomore Harper Judelson. “Her upbeat vibe makes everyone in the room feel welcomed. She makes sure her classes are both challenging yet enjoyable.”

For days when I want something calmer, I turn to the yoga and Pilates classes. Yoga is beneficial for college students because it combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve flexibility, strength, and mental well-being. TCU is especially unique because it offers sunrise yoga at the Frog Fountain, which is a perfect way for students to start off their mornings.

The National Library of Medicine conducted an experiment to assess the effects of yoga on college students. It found positive results, stating, “The themes that emerged as advantages were improved physical performance and condition, reduced perceived stress and anxiety, acceptance of themselves and increased mindfulness, feeling recharged and refocused, improved coping, and better overall well-being.”

The Pilates classes are an excellent option for a low-intensity workout focusing on precise movements. The sessions include full-body exercises using weights, bands, balls, and bodyweight.

A key takeaway from attending multiple TCU workout classes is that there truly is something for everyone. Not only have I benefited physically, but these classes have also given me the chance to meet new friends who share similar interests. Whether you’re looking for a high-energy challenge or a calming reset, TCU makes it easy — and free — to make fitness a fun part of your college experience.

“With a mix of fun and challenge, TCU offers such a great workout experience. It’s seriously one of the highlights of my week,” said Harper Judelson.