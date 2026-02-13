3 Kinds of Self-Love that Students Should Practice Year Round

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February may be the “month of love,” but that doesn’t mean love is only confined to 28 days of the year. Practicing self-love, in particular, should not be something that we only emphasize when reds and pinks abound, heart garlands decorate the walls, and rom coms soar to the top of the most-watched lists on streaming platforms. Students, especially, often forget how important it is to take care of themselves, sacrificing healthy practices to gain more study time or avoid the fear of missing out. Some of the simplest, yet simultaneously most difficult, kinds of self-love you can adopt are establishing a healthy sleep routine, exercising regularly, and intentionally carving out time for yourself.

1. Sleep

Sleep is so important. It is critical to both mental and physical health, impacting everything from cognitive function to the immune system. However, many college students do not achieve adequate sleep (approximately 7-9 hours) or high-quality sleep.

For guides on how to boost your sleep hygiene, visit The National Sleep Foundation’s site and/or the American Psychological Association’s page on sleep’s importance, which both list ways you can improve your sleep quality.

2. Exercise

Sometimes, it feels like you have way too much work to take the time to exercise. I’ve felt like this before, and I’ve witnessed the effect in group fitness classes, which thin out during test-heavy periods. But what I’ve felt as a consequence of foregoing exercise is worse than losing an hour of studying: suddenly, the energy I usually expend through exercise is pent-up inside of me, making me feel restless, which renders studying nearly impossible.

But when I do exercise instead of letting my worries consume me, I feel the benefits. Exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels, increase endorphin levels, and boost memory and cognitive function. So, exercise can improve your overall well-being and, potentially, your ability to healthily engage in schoolwork.

3. Take time for yourself

Rest, breathe, read, paint, bake/cook, watch a movie, hang out with friends — do whatever you need to do to recharge. Life progresses at a rapid rate, and it can feel like you’re running a marathon, in desperate need of a pause to catch your breath and regain your composure. It’s important to remember that you can’t be “locked in” 24/7, and you can’t say “yes” to every invitation. I know, especially during college, you feel the pressure to excel and to simultaneously make the most of each moment, but you need to be patient with yourself and give yourself grace. If you keep pushing on, you’ll quickly burn out; your efforts to succeed will grow even more frustrating, and your attempts to have fun will likely just feel tiring. And there are many benefits to taking time for yourself, including improved sleep and higher levels of reported satisfaction.

Practicing Self-love

I know that actually trying to practice these three forms of self-love can be difficult. Forming habits can be an arduous process and maintaining them can prove even more difficult. But it’s so crucial to look after ourselves, to actively love ourselves enough to do what’s best for our health.