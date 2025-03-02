A Day in the Life as a Wellness Enthusiast

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I prioritise wellness in my everyday life, but this doesn’t always mean spending $40 a week on pilates classes and splurgey supplements. With all the noise in the wellness industry, we tend to forget about the simplest, most potent, and most accessible forms of medicine: food and lifestyle.

I’ve spent years researching to craft the perfect routine to optimize my hormone health, naturally take control of my menstrual cycle, feel energized, and feel my best mentally and physically.

Yes, the busy life of a student is rife with 9AMs and unexpected inconveniences that pop up, which makes sticking to a strict routine difficult, but even incorporating a few of my favorite routines into my day have drastically improved my quality of life.

If I could live out one perfect day of wellness, it would look something like this:

7:30

I’d wake up to my alarm, take some deep breaths, and immediately get out of bed, a practice recently popularised by Mel Robbins in her morning routine. Staying in bed, snoozing your alarm, or immediately opening instagram are all habits that release instantly gratifying but short lived dopamine. If we start our days off on this type of dopamine, our bodies will crave more all day, causing us to hit snooze again, reach for sugars, or wind up endlessly scrolling. For mental clarity, I’d get right out of bed, leave my phone behind, and go splash some cold water on my face. This stimulates the vagus nerve, leading to nervous system regulation and can be especially beneficial for those who struggle with high morning cortisol levels like I do. I wash my face by oil cleansing with cold pressed organic jojoba oil and I moisturise with a mix of vitamin E oil, jojoba oil, and calendula butter. I like to think kind and affirming thoughts about myself while I do my skincare.

8:00

I throw on the closest pair of leggings I can find and head for the lade braes or the beach for a walk, with NO sunglasses on. I want my eyes to take in the morning sunlight (even if it’s cloudy) to help regulate my circadian rhythm. Not only will this help me wake up, but it will help me to fall asleep that night. If it was nice out I’d take off my shoes for a few minutes of grounding, but if this isn’t possible I’d listen to the natural sounds around me. I’d be walking, not running, as high intensity cardio spikes my cortisol levels. While some women’s bodies can handle intense cardio, especially in their follicular and ovulatory phases, I recommend looking into cycle syncing your workouts. Our bodies’ capabilities fluctuate throughout our cycle and it can actually be more beneficial to our health to work with this natural rhythm rather than against it. It’s all about knowing and working with your own body.

8:30

I like to sometimes start my day with a shot of super high quality extra virgin olive oil mixed with fresh lemon juice out of a gorgeous shot glass, of course. I’d make a big breakfast, loaded with fiber, healthy fat, and at least 20g of protein. Making breakfast the biggest meal of the day may actually be beneficial for womens bodies. My favorite breakfast to go above and beyond this goal is 3 eggs and a seed cycling smoothie, with pumpkin and flax seeds during my period through until ovulation, and sunflower and sesame seeds after ovulation until my period begins again. I’d eat within 1-2 hours of waking to keep my blood sugar levels stable, as maintaining stable blood sugar and insulin levels are important for maintaining hormone balance as well as for energy and mood. I’d take a vitamin D supplement, taken paired with a healthy fat, because we live in Scotland. Don’t even think about reaching for a caffeinated bev until after breakfast, unless you want hormone disruption and energy crashes. I’d probably make a hot matcha with cashew milk. I only ever have caffeine after I’ve eaten.

9:00

I’d get ready and dressed for the day, prioritising natural fabrics when possible and using clean skincare and makeup brands. My clean makeup faves are from Kosas, RMS beauty, Ilia, Milk Makeup, and Saie.

9:30

I’d then go to the library, go to class, meet a friend, whatever was on my agenda for the day. If I’m working a lot on my laptop, I try to wear blue light glasses.

12:30

I’d have a high protein lunch at home to keep my blood sugar stable before getting on with my day. If I’m in the library, I’d sit somewhere with plenty of natural light (I’m a basement floor hater, top floor lover).

4:00

If it’s shaping up to be a beautiful sunset I’m absolutely heading down to the beach to catch that. I’d then probably head home to my flat and spend some time off screens and practice some nervous system regulating activities to balance the stress from my studies and all the blue light I’ve absorbed through my eyes. While most people first think of meditation or breathing exercises as ways to regulate your nervous system, there are actually so many more ways to achieve this. Some of my favorite unconventional nervous system regulation practices are playing guitar, taking a hot & cold shower, sketching, singing along to your favorite music, cooking, drinking hot herbal teas, swimming in the ocean, and spending screen-free time with loved ones. Anything that incorporates doing something mindfully and intentionally can help to calm your nervous system. Even if I have three essays due within a week, allowing myself the time to regulate my nervous system and keep my cortisol in check helps me proceed through my week with elevated clarity and productivity.

6:30

I’d make a high protein dinner, incorporating high quality, local, in season produce, which is going to have the highest saturation of nutrients. I wouldn’t watch TV or Tiktok while eating. I instead like to practice gratitude around mealtimes, which helps me connect with the food that I’m eating and I swear aids with digestion. We are so disconnected with our food, receiving it in plastic packaging from the supermarket, after it’s shipped thousands of miles away. Nutrients and vitamins degrade throughout this process. So while sometimes prioritising convenience is necessary, or I’m craving blueberries in December, I try to buy organic and local whenever possible. In St Andrews, Naturity, the Tree, and local CSAs are great and affordable ways to shop local produce.

7:30

As much as I can be a wellness freak, I also respect balance in my life. Socialising with friends can be a great way to destress and so important to our mental, and therefore physical, health. Sometimes you may find yourself winding down your day with meditative music in a hot yoga class, or sometimes amongst the clamor of drunk students, golfers, and locals at The Central. Both are very necessary for a very satisfying and sexy life.

8:30

I’d try to get off all screens ideally two (but usually one) hour before bedtime. It’s so hard to resist the temptation to reward myself with phone-in-bed after a long, hard day, but for me it seriously impacts my sleep. The blue light from our devices messes with our circadian rhythm, wiring our brain when we’re supposed to be winding down. If I absolutely need to be on my phone or computer after 9, I apply a red color filter to block blue light, or wear blue-light blocking glasses. To wind down, an epsom salt bath or foot soak is great for drawing out toxins and for nervous system regulation. I dry brush beforehand for better lymphatic drainage, and after I apply topical magnesium to the feet for better sleep, instead of taking melatonin (melatonin gives me nightmares). I also take an oral magnesium supplement because why not ensure a great night’s sleep, or if i’m feeling extravagant, a cup of tart cherry juice, which is also rich in magnesium. I’d pop on a castor oil pack, using quality cold pressed organic castor oil, and top it with my heating pad while knitting or reading before bed.

Thanks for spending the day with me! I’m not perfect, nor do I strive for perfection in my life, so most days I miss quite a few steps. Incorporating what I can, when I can, and giving myself grace for the times when I slip up, makes me feel happy, balanced, and well… well!

Goodnight Her Campus!