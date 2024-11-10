The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As deadlines draw near, more and more people stream into the library – a dreaded space of looming silences, mental breakdowns and days of stress. Navigating my way through crowds, I couldn’t help but spot familiar faces on each floor, glued to loyal spots and secret personal nooks.

From this I’ve decided to run a very thorough investigation into the personalities inhabiting each floor of the St Andrews Main Library. As a frequent library goer and anthropology student, I’d say I’m more than qualified for the task. Whether you come to the library to chat, grind, or vibe, rest assured this guide will pinpoint exactly where you’ll be – no judgement!

Basement (Level 1)

If you like the basement, you’re a serial procrastinator. While you like to say that you’re in the library 24/7, the majority of that time is spent socialising rather than actually doing any work. Everyone knows that there is only one purpose to the basement: yapping. The laptop sitting wide open in front of you and the books on display are just an accessory to discussions of anything from town gossip, to latest hook-ups, to serious political matters with the friend across from you, equally as unproductive and disengaged. This floor is taken over by friend groups, each with their designated table like in a high school cafeteria, as they entertain study sessions that will most likely end up at the pub.

Ground floor (Level 2)

If you like the ground floor, I don’t know you, but I’d like to know you. While it’s not a common preferred choice, I have recently developed a soft spot for the space on the right near the entrance. It’s not as quiet as the first floor but less chatty than the basement, with great views on incoming people. The ground floor is a controversial and very divisive choice. Some love it but most hate it – it’s been dismissed to me as “objectively the worst choice”. This level is a limbo with people constantly coming in and out, taking breaks, bumping into one another, meeting up, saying goodbye and so on. The chaos might be too much for you and that’s ok. If you’re on the go, it’s not a bad option; if you’re a big group, it’s also not a bad option (great seating areas!); in any other occasion the appeal is limited.

First floor (Level 3)

The first of the silent floors is a popular choice, one that has been my go-to for many years. It’s a basic choice but one that nearly always hits the spot: quiet, reliable, productive. The people here are almost entirely committed to the grind, concentrating for the most part but also allowing their mind to occasionally drift. If you prefer the large section with the screens, you have a wandering eye, and are most likely hoping to catch a glimpse of your current or soon to be crush while studying for your upcoming test. A walk back and forth to the bathrooms guarantees some awkward flirty eye contact, with lingering glances exchanged across screens once you’ve settled back into your chair. If you’re opting for the cubicles, you are truly ready to lock in, committed to avoiding distractions or letting anyone catch you when you are being distracted. Any other section choice is very mid, not particularly worth mentioning in my opinion.

Top floor (Level 4)

The top floor is where things get serious, being the hardest to reach and reserved for only the most dedicated. If you decide to make the trek all the way up, huffing and puffing with a latte in hand, determined not to go back down until your essay is done, you definitely mean business. Typically not the place for freshers. I would argue that it’s a more mature choice, an acquired taste that over the years you learn to love. The views are unmatched, the books are hefty, the silence feels incredibly silent, and it’s usually less crowded, with fewer people who, heads down, are actually focusing on their work. Motivating, inspiring but perhaps also a little intimidating.

Honourable mention goes to those who chat on the stairs. Why not just go outside? The quick chat or phone call never actually lasts the anticipated 5 minutes: conversations drag out and you find yourself crouching down for a comfortable seat while the stressed crowds grudgingly dodge you on their way to their usual spots.

Whether you’re a basement, ground, first or top floor kind of gal you have made some sort of effort towards your studies and that’s what really matters.

And if your response is that you hate the main library, you are actually cool.