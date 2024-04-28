Incorporating In-Season Produce this Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buying in-season produce is the best thing for you. Not only does produce hold the highest density of nutrients when it’s in season, but eating with the seasons is also a great way to keep your body in tune with the world around you, buy organic, and support local farms and farmers. Spring is a great time to come out of the winter cooking slump and incorporate fresh ingredients into your diet. I’ve compiled a list of some in-season produce items in Scotland for April and May and provided some inspiration on what you can make with them! If you try any of these out, tag @hercampus.standrews, I can’t wait to see what you make.

Spring onions + Scapes: scallion pancakes

One of my best friends back home used to make us scallion pancakes for breakfast on chilly early spring mornings. While she uses a family recipe, she says this recipe is pretty authentic. Scapes are versatile and add so much flavour as a topping to any dish. Wild garlic scapes are my favourite, with a more mild garlic flavour. You can usually find them this time of year at Balgove Larder!

Leeks: butter bean and caramelised leek stew

While there are many fantastic ways to use leeks, this is my absolute favourite. It’s an easy weeknight dinner, especially when you’re stressed and preparing for exams. This low-effort recipe won’t take too much time away from your revision while keeping you nourished and very happy. If you’re sick and tired of butter beans, I don’t want to hear it. They are a staple ingredient that are so versatile and pair so well with the stewed caramelised leeks. I discovered this recipe from Deliciously Ella. Pairing this Butter Bean and Leek Stew with toasted Sourdough from Newport Bakery is an absolute must!

Asparagus: salmon pasta with roasted asparagus

I can’t stop making this Salmon with Lemon Pasta and roasted asparagus. This has been on the menu weekly for me, and it never fails to disappoint. Here’s my recipe:

Ingredients:

For the salmon: 2 salmon fillets, honey, lemon, chilli flakes, salt, pepper, olive oil

For the roasted asparagus: asparagus (quartered), olive oil, salt, pepper

For the pasta: pasta of choice (I use rigatoni), olive oil, zest of 1 lemon, garlic, lemon juice, chilli flakes, salt, pepper, grated Parmesan.

Put the salmon fillets on a baking tray and top with all ingredients. Roast the salmon at 190° C for 20 minutes.

On a separate tray, roast the asparagus for 15 mins.

For the pasta, prepare according to instructions. Reserve pasta water. In a skillet, heat up olive oil and fry the minced garlic, lemon zest, and chilli flakes for about 5 minutes. Add in the lemon juice, salt and pepper. Stir in the pasta and asparagus along with about ¼ cup reserved pasta water. Add in the Parmesan (measure with your heart) and stir until combined. Serve!

Rhubarb: Orange roasted rhubarb yogurt bowls

Rhubarb absolutely screams spring. In addition to this orange roasted rhubarb recipe, it goes fantastic in a crisp, cobbler, or alongside stewed strawberries for a shortcake! If I’m making a sweet breakfast in the springtime, I want it to be this, but I can’t recommend this enough!

Ingredients:

For the roasted rhubarb: coconut sugar, rhubarb (quartered), ½ fresh squeezed orange, 1 tbsp orange zest, ¼ tsp cardamom

For serving: Coconut Yogurt, Granola, hemp seeds

Mix together all rhubarb ingredients in a bowl before spreading out on a baking tray and roasting in the oven at 180° C for 10 minutes. It couldn’t be easier and takes less cleanup time than making eggs!

Serve with greek or coconut yogurt, your favourite granola, hemp seeds, pecans, and whatever else you want!

Bok Choy: Ginger Garlic Bok Choy

This dish is a staple in my family. It was adapted from our favourite local Chinese restaurant, and it was too good not to recreate at home.

Ingredients: baby bok choy, 1in knob of ginger, 3 cloves of garlic, chilli flakes, olive oil, salt

Heat up the olive oil in a wok or large pan, add in, and fry grated ginger, minced garlic, and chilli flakes to taste. Add in the Bok Choy and stir fry until lightly browned. Add water into the wok or pan and cover to steam until tender, about 4 minutes. Add salt to taste, and you can optionally add sesame oil! You’ll want to make a massive batch of this to have throughout the week; it’s that good, and it takes only 10 minutes. It’s also always a fan-favourite side at dinner parties!

I hope you go out and reap the awards of eating local, in season produce. I promise you, it’s just as affordable as the produce at Tesco, and you can support local farmers and sustainable practices while enjoying delicious food! I hope you enjoy these recipes and have a fantastic spring!