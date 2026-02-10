5 San Jose Trails for a Back-To-School Mental Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of a new semester is a transitional period between a relaxing break and stress-filled schedules. Learning how to practice self-care and implementing it into a routine is important, as it prevents burnout due to overwhelming stress once the semester gets busy and challenging.

One way I maintain a proper balance of mental wellness and work is by making time to move my body in an outdoor setting. Whether that be running on a trail or walking around the San Jose State University campus, getting some fresh air into my system through movement helps me reflect on my emotions, leaving me feeling good and refreshed afterwards.

Living in San Jose is optimal for this, as there are many natural spaces nearby. Here are five San Jose trails I have been to that have beautiful scenery, ideal for reflective outdoor excursions.

Coyote Creek Trail: For the Yapper-Walker

This 19.7 mile trail spanning from San Jose to Morgan Hill is perfect for the runners, bikers, or the casual strollers. No worries about rough terrain as it boasts flat paved trails that are easy to walk on for miles. This trail is perfect for endless reflective yapping sessions with friends.

Deep conversations about life and venting with your bestie about the latest new social development are must-try experiences on a trail like this one.

Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve: For the Stairmaster Lover

Near the Alum Rock area of San Jose, the Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve is a breathtaking hiking trail that has luscious green hills when you visit in late winter up until the spring time before it gets hotter. Not only this, but from so high up you can see the cityscapes of Santa Clara County in the distance. You have the option to take different trail paths, each with a varying level of steepness and length in miles.

Overall, the trails are quite steep and can be windy due to the higher elevation. However, with the right jacket, hat, and shoes with good friction, hiking here will be an amazing experience. And, at the end of the hike, after climbing several feet of elevation, the burning feeling in your quads will make you feel very accomplished!

Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve: For #TeamEdward

A South County open space preserve located in Morgan Hill has the perfect forest-y vibe to live out your inner “Twilight” (kinda). This trail is a four-mile loop, two miles uphill and two miles down, with most inclines being very gradual. This trail has a winding path with rough terrain that goes behind hills and through trees.

If you feel like you want to unleash your inner Edward Cullen and feel like you’re hopping from tree to tree, this trail is for you!

Hellyer County Park: For the Inner Child

Located just off Highway 101, Hellyer County Park has beautiful natural scenery, and various multi-use trails which are perfect for those who enjoy many different forms of movement. Not only that, but this park has a beautiful lake and a large grassy space, great for setting up other forms of activity such as volleyball, soccer, or spikeball.

And who says adults are too old for the playground? Hellyer County Park has various study play structures that are perfect for climbing.

Montgomery Hill Trail Park: For the Stroller Who Wants A Little Spice

This trail park is much smaller than the previously mentioned locations. However, it is perfect for someone who wants a little challenge mixed in with a calm stroll. Near Evergreen Valley Community College, this park has loops of flat dirt trails as well as some steep hills. In the spring, natural wildflowers bloom, decorating the park with speckles of color.

Sometimes us college students get so swamped with work that we don’t make time to enjoy nature. Before life gets busy, find the calm before the storm.

Grab your friends and vent about school, all while being active; it’s a win-win! And, when you do, share with us at @HerCampus.