Sometimes, the human body is so interesting. Our physical and mental health are so incredibly intertwined and although our feelings are always valid, sometimes it is so easy to fall victim to the same worries and negative feelings that can easily be fixed with a few adjustments to our physical state.

One of the best pieces of advice I ever heard was this:

“If you feel like you hate everyone, eat something. If you feel like everyone hates you, go to sleep. If you feel like you hate yourself, have a shower. If you feel like everyone hates everyone, go outside.”

Although it sounds so simple, there really is strong scientific evidence backing up these simple solutions. Of course, not everything can be quite this simple. Sometimes your negative emotions are caused by a specific ongoing scenario or person in your life and won’t be solved quite this easily.

Other times, ongoing mental health issues may be a concern, and in this scenario, I would highly suggest seeking out therapy for a formal diagnosis.

However, if you catch yourself in a random, uncharacteristic bad mood or funk, or just find yourself overthinking everything going on in your life, take a second to take inventory.

Does everybody hate me? Or do I just need to go to bed?

I hate everyone.

Translation: I need to eat.

Hanger is a real emotion. Even the kindest, most positive people can find themselves battling inner demons if they go too long between meals.

According to a new study, there is a strong positive correlation between hunger and feelings of anger and irritability. Multiple experimental studies have shown that “low blood glucose levels increase impulsivity, anger, and aggression.”

When you find yourself getting angry at the people around you for relatively minor issues that usually wouldn’t upset you this much, take a moment and take a deep breath. As someone who works with children, I can confidently say that a huge part of being able to self-regulate your emotions is identifying the emotion and its root cause.

Remind yourself that you are only angry because you are hungry and you just need to get some food in you for this feeling to dissipate. You will not be this irritated forever. This is a fleeting emotion.

If you’re asking yourself “Why do I hate everyone?”, take a pause. You don’t hate everyone. You just hate being hungry.

You are a good person, you are not an angry person, and you just need a sandwich.

everyone hates me.

Translation: I need to sleep.

There is a rule that I’ve seen on almost every Internet platform called the 9 p.m. rule: “Don’t trust how you feel about your life after 9 p.m.” Although this is such a simple statement, it is so important to remember whenever your life feels like it’s crashing down at night.

There is a huge correlation between lack of sleep and feeling anxious. In the “PsychCentral” article “Can Lack of Sleep Cause Anxiety?“, Dr. Julia Kogan, a health psychologist specializing in sleep and stress, says that lack of sleep and anxiety are highly intertwined.

Most of us are incredibly busy during the day and are able to distract ourselves from any anxious thoughts that may be lurking at the back of our minds. However, at night, laying in bed, it can be hard to distract ourselves from these negative thoughts brought on by our own tiredness and the time of day.

There have been several studies published that have found a correlation between later hours of the night and poor decision-making as well as tiredness and poor decision-making.

I promise you that everyone does not hate you. You just need to get some sleep. Go lay down and rest. In the morning you’ll feel much better.

i hate myself.

Translation: I need a shower.

Insecurity is a difficult emotion to battle, but oftentimes if you go from a good mood to feeling disgusting and self-deprecating, you just need a reset. I often notice myself developing this feeling after scrolling on social media for too long. Typically, a change of scenery will do the trick.

Go take a shower to start, then from there find a new activity. Whether it’s a face mask, painting your nails, doing your makeup, doing some yoga, a walk, reading a book or just getting out of the house. Find something else to do.

Improving Lives Counseling Services wrote about the mental health benefits of showering and bathing, stating that showering can reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep quality, enhance body image and self-esteem, and promote self-care and relaxation.

If your negative thoughts about yourself are piling up, do yourself a favor and give yourself a quick mental reset. Even five minutes in the shower could turn the rest of your day around.

Everyone hates everyone.

Translation: I need to go outside.

The internet is a dark place where everyone seems to constantly have something negative to say about everything. There truly is no winning on Instagram or TikTok. If you feel a bad mood starting to loom over you after “doom-scrolling” for a little too long, it’s time to throw your phone and get yourself back out into the real world.

When everything in the world seems to be horrible and crashing down around you, take a minute to breathe. Then, go put on some athleisure and take yourself on a “hot girl walk.”

There truly is nothing a hot girl walk can’t fix. To clarify, a “hot girl walk” is specifically a walk that combines accessible exercise and meditation. While you are out hot girl walking, you are allowed to think of three things: “what you’re grateful for, your goals, and how you’re going to achieve them.”

On your walk, take time to soak in the beautiful world around you. Breathe in the air, listen to the birds, and look around at the trees and flowers. Slow down.

If you want, listen to your favorite music, and just focus on the good for a bit. There truly is so much good in the world (although the internet does not always acknowledge it) and so much to be grateful for about this life. Take the time to center yourself and remember that.

It’s hard to be in a bad mood while you’re walking outdoors.

Both exercise and time outside are highly associated with better moods and improved mental health, but the combination of the two is even better. According to a study on physical activity in outdoor natural environments, “Compared with exercising indoors, exercising in natural environments was associated with greater feelings of revitalization and positive engagement, decreases in tension, confusion, anger, and depression and increased energy.”

Moral of the story: put on your leggings and sneakers, grab your headphones and get outside. You’ll thank yourself later.

Although mental health is much more complicated than these four basic principles, there is scientific evidence backing up these basic strategies for improving your temporary mental state.

Next time you feel like you hate everyone, everyone hates you, you hate yourself, or everyone hates everyone, make sure to consider a meal, a nap, a shower or a walk before making any decisions.