5 Wellness Trends for College Students That Actually Work

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Finding the time to prioritize yourself while balancing classes, homework, internships or jobs can be challenging, especially as a college student. That’s why it’s essential to establish a routine that incorporates wellness activities that are low-energy and accessible. The truth is that wellness activities tend only to be enjoyable if they don’t require too much effort. With that in mind, here are five lazy girl-approved wellness trends for college students.

Probiotic Yogurt The probiotic yogurt from Coconut Cult contains fiber and 16 species of fermented probiotics. Not only is it beneficial for gut health but it also comes in various flavors, making it easy to find one you like. The best part? A spoonful each morning is all you need — no prep required — making it the perfect wellness hack for college students with a busy lifestyle. Your gut will definitely thank you for this one. However, before incorporating probiotic yogurt into your wellness routine, it is important to research any probiotics and consult your primary care physician. Magnesium Powder Supplements Quality sleep is essential for wellness, but in today’s tech-driven world winding down can be more challenging than ever. Many find melatonin ineffective, often leading to grogginess in the morning. Magnesium blend powder can be a lighter solution for your sleep problems. Brands like Wholier and Moon Juice offer options that promote deep sleep without sluggish wake-ups. Simply mix the powder into your drink before bed for an easy, hassle-free way to improve sleep. Consider making the Sleepy Girl Mocktail, using cherry juice for additional natural magnesium, to create a fun drink before bed. Magnesium glycinate and citrate are relatively low-risk and safe for most people, according to an article by Medical News Today and medically reviewed by a Board-Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. However, it is recommended to consider speaking with a physician before taking it. Lemme Vitamins Many college students are too busy to keep up with a full vitamin routine, but Lemme gummies offer an easy solution. Whether you need support for focus, sleep or digestion, these gummies make taking them easy to remember because of how delicious they taste. You might even look forward to taking them each morning. FDA approval is not needed for vitamins, but it is recommended you consult with a physician before implementing a robust vitamin routine. If you are looking to conduct additional research before fully committing, Lemme has provided a breakdown of their research on the safety and efficacy of all of their products. Collagen Face Masks Collagen face masks are the ultimate lazy girl hack for achieving smooth and glassy-looking skin. Not everyone has time for a 10-step skincare routine, which is why a collagen jelly mask you can sleep in offers an effortless way to wake up with glowing skin. Alternatively, these masks can be the perfect addition to your weekend bed rot sessions. Bonus: Your skin will look so good that you might skip makeup altogether, saving time and energy in the morning. “Collagen sheet masks have the potential to positively impact skin health and appearance by increasing hydration, reducing erythema, minimizing wrinkles, and maintaining a healthy skin microbiome and skin barrier,” according to an article by the National Institutes of Health. Red Light Therapy Red light therapy has numerous wellness benefits, such as pain management, treating acne and promoting healing. It is also perfect for those looking for a low-effort wellness hack. Red light therapy face masks are available online and allow you to relax in bed while soaking in all the wellness benefits of light therapy. Instead of spending 30 minutes before bed scrolling on social media, you can create a routine that will not only contribute to your physical health but also your mental health by using the red light mask to relax your body before sleep. It is known to improve sleep quality and help people fall asleep faster because red light therapy can promote melatonin production. A 2012 study found participants who received red light therapy had improved sleep quality, melatonin levels and endurance performance.

Wellness should be an empowering and fun activity that you look forward to. It’s important to find things to incorporate into your daily routine that offer various benefits and bring you joy. Whether you incorporate all five of these hacks or just one, you’ll be taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle. Try implementing them into your routine and pay attention to how they improve your daily life.