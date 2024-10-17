The ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ – Should We Really Trust TikTok?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

The Sleepy girl mocktail trend took over social media early this year, with influencers like Nara Smith hopping on the trend hoping for a better night’s rest. As we enter the back-to-school season, the links between a poor night’s sleep and decreased attention span, impaired memory and poor decision making seem more important than ever. So, can the ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ really help us?

How to make your ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’:

Picture this: skin care complete, cozy pyjamas on, your favourite Autumn TV series, and a delicious drink by your side!

Ingredients:

Suitably fancy cocktail glass

Tart Cherry juice: As the main component of the mocktail, quality is important, you should consider the cherry content of the juice, and ‘from-concentrate’ products should be avoided where possible to harvest all of the benefits.

Magnesium glycinate powder (or drops): This particular type of magnesium has the most evidence behind it’s use as a sleep aid. Other variations like magnesium citrate are not recommended for this use and have potential to cause some unwanted side effects.

Sparkling water or tonic: Select your favourite! Some creators choose to make the addition of a probiotic soda to provide the added benefit of a ‘gut healthy’ beverage.

Other variations saw additions of pineapple juice, lemon juice, and even switching cherry juice for cranberry. All the ingredients listed can be found on Amazon or at Holland and Barrett.

What are the benefits?

By looking at each ingredient we can break down the benefits:

Tart Cherry Juice: This particular type of cherry juice contains high levels of melatonin, when compared to others. Melatonin is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that rises in the evening, to regulate the sleep-wake cycle (or Circadian Rhythm). Just because Melatonin is present in the juice, does not mean that it can have a direct effect. On breaking down the evidence, a number of randomised controlled trials (the gold standard of the scientific trial world) found that melatonin was significantly elevated in the individuals that had cherry juice, along with an increase in total sleep time and sleep efficacy. The beverage also contains antioxidants that benefit immune function – a nice bonus!

Sparkling water or tonic: Simply there for some enjoyment!

Magnesium Glycinate: Magnesium is a normal part of our diets, and is found in leafy green vegetables, nuts and legumes. Scientific literature shows mixed views on the benefits of magnesium in regulating circadian rhythm and sleep quality, with some studies even failing to show any association at all. Although the scientific evidence is weak, more facts need to be gathered to draw a true conclusion in this area. It is important to mention that this article is not offering medical advice and you should consult your pharmacist or doctor before adding supplements into your diet . The experts recommend that you should not take more than 350 milligrams of magnesium to help with sleep, but always check the package of your product for the specifics.

Variations such as daily routine, activity and genetic make-up are important at this point. What doesn’t work for one person, may work for another!

Are there any cons?

The evidence behind tart cherry juice and it’s benefits all seem very promising! However, other factors such as eating late at night, or consuming high sugar beverages has been linked to disruptions in your circadian rhythm and how your body processes sugar . Fruit juice has a high sugar content, which can lead to an increased chance of a restless night’s sleep. Furthermore, by consuming the juice and not the fruit itself results in some loss in nutritional value and fibre.

Overall, the evidence is inconclusive when it comes to the ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ ; Magnesium supplementation appears to have a very weak evidence base, although the cherry juice is worth a try! Are the disadvantages enough to negate all of the potential benefits? – I’ll leave that for you to decide.

In the meantime…

