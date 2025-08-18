Her Campus at MUJ: How a Bagru Resident Found Dreams, Deadlines, and Destiny

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From patchy WiFi to pink palaces, here’s how one student stumbled into Her Campus at MUJ and found a home.

When you hear about Her Campus at Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), you probably picture glittering events, bold designs, whip-smart articles, and a team of unstoppable students building a chapter brick by chaotic brick. And you’d be right.

But before the magic came the mess: one very confused city girl, a barely-working Vodafone SIM (please port to Airtel or Jio), and a sleepy village called Bagru (or Dehmi Kalan, if you’re feeling precise).

Growing up in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, never shuts up, and never runs out of vada pav, I had certain expectations of a “city”: chaos, noise, coffee shops on every corner, trains faster than your GPA after finals, and dreams stitched into the skyline.

So, when I packed my bags for Jaipur, my head was full of pink palaces and rooftop cafés buzzing with culture. I thought I knew exactly what I was signing up for.

Plot twist: I landed in Bagru.

Population: vibes and cows.

Infrastructure: patchy, like that one sweater you can’t throw out.

Public transport: pack some good shoes and covered clothes (or have minimum ₹1500).

Food delivery: may the odds be ever in your flavour (pun intended).

Bagru is what happens when a sleepy village and a chaotic campus fall in love and forget to pay their phone bill. It’s sunsets that bleed across endless skies, dusty roads that whisper old songs, and a WiFi signal that appears only when Mercury is in retrograde (iBUS, please help).

I remember standing at MUJ’s gates that first week, clutching my city-girl dreams in one hand and my barely-breathing phone in the other, thinking: This is it. This is how I die. Lost, irrelevant, and WiFi-less in Rajasthan.But here’s the second plot twist: I didn’t just survive. I lived. Louder, harder, and more lovingly than I ever thought possible. And at the very heart of that transformation, beating louder than my daily existential crises, was Her Campus at MUJ.

But if you think this is some grand, life-altering story where I marched into MUJ already knowing about Her Campus, dreaming of sisterhood and success… honey, no. The truth is a lot less cinematic and a lot more “accidental click on a WhatsApp group message at 2AM.”

I didn’t know Her Campus existed when I joined college. No Pinterest-board dreams. No secret bucket list item. Nothing. One day, while doom-scrolling through notifications, I saw a random hiring message about something called “Her Campus at MUJ” and thought: Sounds feminist. I like feminism. Let’s go.

I applied as a writer. Only a writer, because that’s all I thought I could handle. I didn’t even do my homework properly. I sent in the application before I even fully understood what Her Campus was. All I knew was: it looked cool, it sounded empowering, and I desperately needed to find something on this campus that didn’t make me want to crawl back to Mumbai.

And somehow, somehow, that tiny decision turned into everything. Fast-forward to my second year, and suddenly I wasn’t just a writer anymore. I was the Senior Events Director. A Creative Director. A Chapter Editor. And, because life loves a girlboss with no boundaries, the only human being handling our social media too. (If you ever wondered why our Instagram was posting at 2AM, hello, it was me. I’m the problem, it’s me.)

It happened so slowly at first. One meeting, one article, one half-baked Canva poster at a time. And then all at once. Before I knew it, Her Campus wasn’t just something I did anymore. It was somewhere I belonged.

Her Campus at MUJ isn’t just a club. It’s a second language. It’s learning to find family in a Google Sheets link. It’s realising you can fall apart at 3AM and still have five people show up with ideas and unconditional love.

Here, writers don’t just “write.” They spin whole galaxies out of commas and coffee. Designers don’t just “design.” They drag emotions out of your chest and into the pixel dimension like sorcerers. Event planners don’t just “plan.” They manifest entire realities out of tape, chaos, and blind faith.

Somewhere between Bagru’s dusty sunsets and our own sleepless, caffeine-soaked nights, we built something that outlived every post, every event, every passing semester: We built a home.

And now, I proudly say: I am the President of Her Campus at MUJ.

Editorial is where chaos meets craft.

Picture this: a group of students, each armed with nothing but their brain cells (some more awake than others), a Google Docs document, and vivid, VIVID imaginations. Now picture no rules. No “write this,” no “you have to sound like this,” no “stick to the theme.”

Just vibes. Pure, unfiltered, turbo-charged vibes.

Welcome to Editorial at Her Campus MUJ, where your voice is sacred, your vision is law, and your insanity is celebrated.

Freedom is the holy spirit.

Let’s just rip the band-aid off: most writing clubs kill creativity faster than a group project with that one kid who never shows up. Here? Her Campus at MUJ does the exact opposite

No one tells you what to write. No one breathes down your neck muttering “SEO keywords” or “optimise for clickbait.” Here, the only real requirement is: Are you speaking from your soul? Good. Hit publish.

And that’s why it works.

Everyone, literally everyone, is doing their own thing. One day, someone’s writing a piece about how Spotify playlists feel like music videos. Another day, it’s a heavy dive into global trade policies. The week after that? A vulnerable, heart-wrenching reflection on grandmothers, grief, and the inherited strength of women.

It’s like living inside the most random, most brilliant group chat you’ve ever seen. You never know what someone will write next; you only know it’ll punch you right in the feels, make you laugh so hard you drop your phone on your face, or have you questioning the universe itself at 3 a.m. (casually.)

Are writers professional overthinkers?

They’re the people who might spiral over an Oxford comma, debate if “nostalgia” is better captured in Times New Roman or Oswald font, and will probably send you a 3-paragraph message about why one meme represents an existential crisis better than another.

And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

These are the writers who chase the “What Ifs” like it’s an Olympic sport:

They’re whip-smart. They’re ridiculously funny. They are the academic weapons your English professors warned you about, and every single one of them is their own flavour of bonkers, in the best possible way.

Our topics are as random as your search history.

If you’re thinking “hmm, is there a vibe or a category?” the answer is simple: No.

Our editorial section is like the Avengers of Randomness: every thought, every obsession, every late-night ramble deserves a spotlight. And by every, we mean:

Basically, if you have thought about it at 2 a.m., someone here has already written 1200 words on it — and made you feel seen while doing it.

We do not assassinate your voice while editing.

This might shock you (prepare to clutch your pearls), but at HCMUJ, editing is not an assassination of your personality. Your article stays YOUR article. Your voice? Protected like a national treasure.

We gently, lovingly polish your grammar and typos (because we have standards, okay), but your tone, your flavor, your you-ness stays untouched.

We’re not trying to squeeze you into some soulless content factory template. We are here to make your weird, wild, wacky self SHINE. Editors at HCMUJ are like fairy godmothers, not evil stepmothers. Bibbidy bobbidy slay.

Why Editorial feels like home?

Here’s the deal: if you’ve ever sat in a room and felt like your brain was spinning a little differently, faster, slower, sideways: Editorial at HCMUJ is the room you belong in.

It’s a community, sure. But more than that? It’s a collection of souls brave enough to put their unfiltered, messy, gorgeous thoughts into the world, again and again.

Writing is scary. Publishing is scarier. And still, these crazy geniuses do it, while hyping each other up, sharing memes, sending crying emojis when an article hits too hard, and spamming each other with screenshots of positive comments.

It’s chaotic. It’s beautiful. It’s a little bit unhinged. It’s home.

If you’re not here yet… What are you even doing?

If your brain feels like a constant episode of Black Mirror and Fleabag directed by a Golden Retriever, if your heart feels too full sometimes to contain all your thoughts, if you love words like some people love their morning coffee (a little too much)…You belong with us. You belong at Her Campus at MUJ’s Editorial. And the best part? We’re just getting started.

Creatives are the magicians behind the madness.

At Creative, we don’t just make things pretty — we make things unforgettable. We are the first glance and the lasting impression. We are the spark that lights the wildfire of attention. We are the bridge between “Oh, that’s nice” and “H*ly sh*t, I NEED to check this out.” And we’re busy, bestie. Real busy.

Articles? Yeah, we cover all of them.

Every article that hits the site, every thought piece, every guide, every “Top 10 Ways To Save Your Sanity” list, needs eyes on it. Without Creative, articles are like treasure chests without a map. Beautiful? Sure. But who’s gonna find them buried under all the noise of the internet?

That’s where we come in. We turn words into visual bait. We design promos that make people STOP mid-scroll, lose their breath a little, and click before their brain even catches up. And since we’re pumping out article after article like a broken vending machine on overdrive, Creative has to hit the perfect balance:

Fresh: nothing cookie-cutter. We are allergic to boring.

nothing cookie-cutter. We are allergic to boring. Cohesive: still recognizable, still our vibe, still US.

still recognizable, still our vibe, still US. Impactful: thumb-stopping power only.

It’s like running a marathon while making origami swans at every mile marker. And we’re eating it UP.

Events? Oh, you know we are the party starters!

You know those posters that make you feel like the event is gonna change your life? The banners that slap you in the face (in a good way) and whisper, “If you miss this… you will regret it forever.” The flyers that somehow already have you buying outfits in your head before you even RSVP? Yeah, that’s all us.

Creative doesn’t just announce an event, we curate an EXPERIENCE. We build the visual world where the event lives in your imagination before you even walk in the door.

Posters?

Banners?

Flyers?

Pop-up installations?

Animated teasers?

Desk crafts, table layouts, brochures, handouts??

Creative is the unseen architect behind it ALL.

Every inch of the room, every square pixel on screen, we make sure it’s all screaming “YOU BELONG HERE.”

Social Media? We run that playground too.

If the internet is a giant concert, social media is the main stage. And Creative? We’re the ones setting up the lights, the sound, the confetti cannons, the smoke machines.

Every reel. Every TikTok edit we make even though we don’t have TikTok. Every carousel post, story update, meme, teaser, countdown. That’s Creative. Not just posting content, but engineering moments that go viral.

Fast edits ? Yup.

? Yup. High-energy reels that catch the vibe in 0.2 seconds? Yup.

that catch the vibe in 0.2 seconds? Yup. Designs that feel organic but are meticulously crafted? Absolutely.

Absolutely. Tying everything back to the brand in ways that feel FUN, not forced? Oh, you know it.

We aren’t just making content. We’re making CULTURE.

Our mindset is our secret sauce.

To survive (and thrive) in Creative, you gotta be built different. It’s not just about skills, it’s about mindset. It’s about channeling chaos into art and laughing while doing it.

Here’s what it takes:

Agility: One second you’re designing a stately, elegant conference poster. The next? You’re creating memes about a disco-themed concert watch party. You gotta SWITCH LANES without flipping the car.

One second you’re designing a stately, elegant conference poster. The next? You’re creating memes about a disco-themed concert watch party. You gotta SWITCH LANES without flipping the car. Originality: If it looks like everyone else’s stuff? Trash it. We aren’t here to blend in. We are here to STAND OUT like a hot pink flamingo at a black-tie gala.

If it looks like everyone else’s stuff? Trash it. We aren’t here to blend in. We are here to STAND OUT like a hot pink flamingo at a black-tie gala. Consistency: It’s not just a one-hit wonder vibe. Creative shows up every single day. Always a little different. Always a little dazzling. Always recognisable.

It’s not just a one-hit wonder vibe. Creative shows up every single day. Always a little different. Always a little dazzling. Always recognisable. Energy: Deadlines? Ha. We eat those for breakfast. Stress? That’s just spicy motivation.

Deadlines? Ha. We eat those for breakfast. Stress? That’s just spicy motivation. Storytelling: Every design tells a mini-story. Whether it’s a poster, a reel, a banner — it’s never just “pretty.” It’s purposeful. It feels like something. It pulls you into the action.

TL;DR (But Like… Still Epic)

Creative is THE engine room behind the brand’s public face. We make the scroll-stopping graphics, the viral videos, the jaw-dropping posters, the desk decorations that make you go “wait… who thought of this genius??”

Without Creative, everything’s just… quieter. Slower. Grayer. We are the confetti in the air, the gasoline on the fire, the glitter in the bloodstream. We are the ones who make you look twice. We’re the reason someone clicks, likes, shares, buys, shows up, stays. Creative is not a department. It’s a movement. And we’re just getting started.

Canva

Events are where the magic (and mayhem) actually happen.

At Her Campus at MUJ, we don’t just throw events. We curate entire moments in time.

We build tiny universes where people find friends, passions, playlists, and sometimes even themselves.

We aren’t here to check boxes or follow some dusty, old blueprint. We’re here to listen, to dream, to create exactly what the people want — and then give them even more than they knew they needed.

Our events are by the people, for the people, WITH the people. Not a dictatorship. Not some ivory tower committee. This is a full-blown, democratic, passion-fuelled, student-powered REVOLUTION of vibes.

Remember the flagship that became a legend?

Imagine this:

You’re blindfolded. Your heart’s racing. You’re about to meet a complete stranger. Not through looks. Not through a cheesy pick-up line or an awkward first glance. But through conversation. Pure, unfiltered connection.

That’s “Yes, and You?” Our blindfolded speed-connection event that consistently turns introverts into extroverts, strangers into besties, and Oneiros from “fun” into “unforgettable.”

Two years running, and every year? We’re almost turning people away at the door because we literally can’t fit everyone who wants to join. It’s magnetic. It’s electric. It’s a soul-level experience.

Why does it work? Because it’s real. No pretenses. No fake smiles. Just two people talking, laughing, maybe even sharing secrets with someone they just met… And walking away knowing they are not alone.

Our Concert Watch Parties are like streaming dreams.

Let’s get one thing straight:

We don’t just listen to what our members want. We build entire experiences around it.

When students screamed for Taylor Swift, we gave them a front-row seat — projector, speakers, fairy lights, glitter, the full Swiftie fantasy.

This year? One Direction and Olivia Rodrigo. (Because what’s better than screaming “Good 4 U” and “What Makes You Beautiful” in a room full of people who GET IT?)

We don’t gatekeep joy. We don’t serve half-baked events. We go full send, full production, full main character energy. Because when people walk into a Her Campus watch party, they’re not just attending an event, they’re starring in a memory.

Expressive Echoes is where you vibe with art.

Not every event has to be loud to be powerful. Expressive Echoes is our love letter to the quiet ones, the creative ones, the ones who need a soft place to land.

Think:

Open mic sessions where someone shares their first poem.

Art corners where a stranger compliments your doodle and it actually makes your week.

Acoustic sets that feel like a heartbeat.

Walls filled with sticky notes of anonymous love letters and dreams.

It’s not a major event in the flashy sense — but it’s major for the hearts it heals and the friendships it births. It’s where the campus breathes out.

What makes our events different?

Authenticity. Community. Chaos. And love. We don’t throw events because we have to.

We throw them because we can’t NOT. There’s too much creativity buzzing in our veins. Too many ideas pouring out. And more importantly, because our members deserve events that feel like them.

Other clubs?

Maybe they chase trends.

Maybe they copy-paste last year’s blueprint.

Maybe they do events because it’s on some checklist.

Her Campus at MUJ?

We invent trends.

We create blueprints for others to copy.

We redefine what campus life looks like.

And the crazy part? This is just the beginning.

TL;DR: WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Her Campus at MUJ isn’t just another club running tired, recycled events. We’re flipping the script. We’re making events that FEEL like home. We’re letting people create their college memories, not just consume them.We’re not just planning. We’re building. We’re not just hosting. We’re connecting. We’re not just existing. We’re changing the culture. And babes, we’re just getting warmed up.

But what about other important domains?

Under this presidency (cue Shakira music), we’re not just running a chapter, we’re building a brand, shaping narratives, and throwing ✨aesthetic punches✨ across every platform, pixel, and partnership.

We’ve officially welcomed three new domains to Her Campus at MUJ, each carved out to meet the evolving demands of a digital, dynamic, and damn-fabulous generation. These domains are the power trio, like Destiny’s Child but with Google Sheets, Canva Pro, and ring lights.

These verticals operate at the intersection of vibe and vision. They’re not side departments, they’re stage managers, hype squads, and PR queens all rolled into one, ensuring that everything we say, post, shoot, or pitch is cohesive, creative, and impossible to ignore.

Whether it’s nailing the caption that gets shared in group chats, capturing that golden-hour snap at an event, or brokering collabs like a girlboss United Nations, we’ve got a domain (and a strategy) for that.

So, welcome to the glow-up. Not just a club. Not just content. It’s ✨presence with purpose.✨

Social Media always got the tea.

This is the brain and the banter of Her Campus MUJ. A space where algorithms meet artistry and stories are spun in Reels, carousels, captions, and chaos. The Social Media domain doesn’t just exist online; it thrives, plots, engages, experiments, and sometimes even uninstalls and reinstalls the app just to refresh the metrics.

They’re the people with tabs open for trends, templates, and tomorrow’s content before today’s even gone live. They maintain the brand voice like it’s a sacred vibe; snappy but smart, aesthetic but authentic, deeply Her Campus but always Gen Z. Whether it’s a launch, a campaign, or a random Tuesday, they know how to post with purpose.

From teasing stories to thematic series, live coverages to late-night captions, this team isn’t just curating a feed; they’re building a digital persona. And when the DMs come in? Oh, they’re already typing.

Media and Coverage won’t miss a smile.

Every event, every expression, every glittering chaos caught on camera; this is the domain that turns moments into memories. The Media team documents it all: the quiet before the crowd, the frenzy of a fest, the unplanned, the perfect, the perfectly imperfect.

They’re not just photographers and videographers. They’re chroniclers with tripods. Archivists with an eye for composition. Editors who can bring out the soul in a seven-second transition. From pre-event briefs to post-event backups, this team ensures that Her Campus doesn’t just do things, it shows the world how gorgeously it does them.

Organisation is their love language. Cropping, colour correction, content folders, this team doesn’t flinch. Every event is covered. Every clip is named. Every file safely uploaded to a drive that’s more organised than your semester notes will ever be.

They work in the shadows, move through the crowd, adjust the ISO, and leave behind a reel that’ll make people wish they were there, even if they were.

Public Relations so we know exactly what’s up.

The PR domain is all about connection. It’s not just about knowing who to talk to: it’s knowing how to say what needs to be said, and exactly when to follow up without sounding desperate (or ghosting by accident). This team wears many hats: communicator, collaborator, closer.

From drafting official emails with just the right amount of flair, to pitching to sponsors without breaking a sweat, PR is the bridge between us and everyone else. Clubs, guests, professors, potential partners, these folks make things happen and keep them happening.

They organise interviews, represent us in meetings, and maintain media lists like a finely pruned bonsai tree. They’re equal parts smooth talk and strategy. They know when to be formal, when to be fun, and when to throw in that cheeky “Looking forward to hearing from you!” to keep things rolling.

This team ensures that Her Campus MUJ isn’t just seen, it’s remembered. With style. With substance. And with a Gmail signature that slaps.

Photo by Vikram Talepa

So here we are, not at the finish line, babes, but at the starting pistol. The vibe isn’t “closing note”, it’s “opening credits”. This presidency? She’s barely a week old and already crawling at the speed of light, fuelled by iced coffee, group chat pings at 2AM, and the sheer audacity of our ambition.We’re not taking over, we’re glowing up, six domains deep, from strategy to spontaneity, from spreadsheets to sparkle. This isn’t just leadership, it’s a lifestyle. A cultural reset. A timeline cleanse. An Excel sheet with too many colours and not enough chill.

This term is for the multi-hyphenates, the meme queens, the Google Drive warriors, the em-dash overusers, the ones who know that a caption can cure heartbreak and a reel can resurrect engagement metrics from the dead. It’s for the ones who ask “but what if we did it extra?”, and then actually go do it, glitter trail and all.

We’re building something big: bigger than bios, louder than fonts in all caps. We’re curating a presence, not just a feed. A feeling, not just a post. We are delulu with direction, and that’s the most powerful combination there is.

So whether you’re a seasoned chaos coordinator or a fresh recruit in the content trenches, know this: this is just the beginning. We haven’t even scratched the surface. We are in our pilot episode, baby. And it’s already giving an Emmy nomination.

Let’s make it cinematic. Let’s make it poetic. Let’s make it unskippable. Let’s make HER CAMPUS at MUJ the standard, the blueprint, the main character energy.

Because guess what? We’re not waiting for the glow-up. We are the glow-up.

All my love, pink glitter, calendar invites and slightly concerning 3AM brainstorming notes,

Niamat Dhillon <3

Your President (aka The Ringmaster of This Beautiful Circus)

For more behind-the-scenes magic, candid chaos, and all the epic moments from our journey at Her Campus at MUJ, you know where to look. This presidency is more than a role: it’s a whole vibe, a wild ride, and honestly, just getting started.

If you want a sneak peek into how I’m steering this ship (with a sprinkle of madness and a whole lot of heart), come find me at Niamat Dhillon, holding it down at HCMUJ.

Here’s to the chaos, the growth, the hustle, and the glory. Buckle up, because we’re just warming up. Much love and endless vibes!