Craveyard Shift: Midnight Recipes for the Broke and Hungry

It’s midnight. You’re supposed to be sleeping (or studying, but let’s be real), and suddenly—bam! The cravings hit. But guess what? Your pockets are already crying from the last Dialog splurge, and ordering food yet again isn’t an option unless you want to survive on air for the rest of the month.
But don’t worry! Enter: the Midnight Recipes MasterChef (a.k.a. me), here to rescue every broke, hungry soul with minimal-ingredient, budget-friendly recipes that will save both your wallet and your midnight hunger pangs.
1. Hostel-Style Garlic Bread
Want to eat garlic bread but can’t justify spending ₹150 on two tiny pieces? Fear not, I have the perfect hack for you!
Requirements:
- Bread slices (grab some from A-One Mart—G1, first floor!)
- Butter
- Cheese slice
- Oregano & chilli flakes (those extra packets you saved from your last pizza order)
- Aluminium foil
- The legendary iron press(the one you’ve hidden so well from the warden)
How to make it:
- Take two slices of bread and generously spread butter on one side of each.
- Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes over the buttered side.
- Break the cheese slice into smaller pieces and spread them evenly on one slice.
- Join the slices to make a sandwich and apply butter on the outside.
- Wrap the sandwich in aluminium foil and press it with a hot iron for 3-4 minutes on each side.
- Unwrap and enjoy yourDIY garlic bread—crispy, cheesy, and hostel-kitchen approved!
2. All-in-One Bhel
Craving something crispy, tangy, and snacky but only have random hostel munchies lying around? Let’s make magic happen!
Requirements:
- Any namkeen or chips you’ve hoarded (Haldiram’s shopping spree, we’re looking at you)
- Ketchup packets (you knew saving them would pay off one day!)
- Oregano & chilli flakes
How to make it:
- Toss all your namkeen/chips into a bowl.
- Squeeze in two ketchup packets.
- Add oregano and chilli flakes.
- Mix everything like you mix your feelings in the hope of getting a better life.
- And voilà! Yourlazy yet gourmet-worthy snackis ready to devour!
3. Roasted Marshmallows with Nutella
No campfire? No problem! Your candle and patience will do the job.
Requirements:
- Marshmallows
- Matchstick or a lighter (ahem, for non-smoking reasons, obviously!)
- Candle
- Toothpick
- Nutella
How to make it:
- Light your candle and place a marshmallow on a toothpick.
- Hold it over the flame, rotating patiently like you’re waiting for your academic comeback.
- For that aesthetic reel-worthy look, keep your marshmallow near the flame’s side—it’ll take longer, but the golden-brown perfection is worth it.
- Once evenly roasted, pull it off and savor it!
- Dip in Nutella for that extra chocolate punch and enjoy.
4. Hostel-Style Hot Chocolate
Shocked? Believe it! Who says hostel life can’t be cozy?
Requirements:
- Two bowls (one big, one small)
- Dairy Milk chocolate (as big as your wallet allows)
- Hot milk (from the mess or heated in a tetra pack in hot water for 10 minutes)
- Hot water
- One spoon Nutella
- One teaspoon coffee powder
How to make it:
- Fill one-fourth of the big bowl with extremely hot water and place the small bowl inside it.
- Break the Dairy Milk into pieces and add them to the small bowl.
- Stir until the chocolate melts, then add a little hot milk to blend it smoothly.
- Add the coffee powder and stir gently.
- In a mug, add a spoonful of Nutella and pour in the melted chocolate mixture.
- Add the remaining hot milk, stir well, and yourthick, luxurious hot chocolateis ready! (Pro tip: Add a pinch of salt for that premium café taste.)
5. Quesadilla Wrap
Yes, babe, it’s possible even in a hostel!
Requirements:
- Iron press (your hidden kitchen savior strikes again)
- Tortilla wrap
- Any veggies you can get
- Ketchup or any spread you have
- Aluminium foil
- Oregano & chilli flakes (from garlic bread leftovers)
- Butter
- Cheese slice
How to make it:
- Take a tortilla wrap and spread ketchup over it.
- Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes for added flavor.
- On one half of the wrap, add veggies and place a cheese slice on top.
- Fold the wrap in half and butter both sides.
- Wrap it in aluminium foil and press it with the iron for a few minutes on both sides.
- Unwrap and enjoy yourcrispy, cheesy hostel-style quesadilla!
6. Aloo Wrap
Potatoes to the rescue!!
Requirements:
- 2 potatoes
- 1 onion
- Some green chillies
- Salt, pepper, Maggi masala
- Oregano & chilli flakes
- Kettle
- Aluminium foil
- Iron press
- Butter
- Cheese slice
How to make it:
- Cut potatoes into four pieces and boil them in the kettle.
- While they cook, finely chop the onion and green chillies.
- Once boiled, peel and mash the potatoes.
- Mix in chopped onions, chillies, salt, pepper, Maggi masala, oregano, and chilli flakes.
- Take a tortilla wrap, spread some ketchup, and place a cheese slice on it.
- Add the mashed potato mixture on one half, fold it, and butter both sides.
- Wrap in aluminium foil and press with the iron for a few minutes.
- Yourcrispy, spicy, and satisfying aloo wrapis ready!
Stopping here for now, but if you need more recipes, let me know on the HCMUJ Instagram page! I might whip up some more hostel-friendly creations just for you.
Signing off—tell me if you tried any of these! Until then, happy snacking!
