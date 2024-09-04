“My Old Ass”: A Journey of Self-Discovery Across Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered just how different your life might be if you knew the consequences of your actions beforehand? Perhaps your decisions would be wiser, your path clearer. Now, imagine having someone who understands exactly what you’re thinking and feeling, someone who knows you better than anyone else…someone like… you, but a bit older and wiser.

This tantalizing concept is at the heart of the upcoming movie My Old Ass, a fresh and comedic take on the coming-of-age genre. Scheduled for release on September 13, 2024, it’s one of those rare films where you’ll laugh, cry, and maybe even freak out a little. And don’t worry, if you’re not ready to face your own future just yet, it’ll be available on Amazon Prime Video in India soon after.

Directed by Megan Park and brought to you by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, this film doesn’t just explore what it means to confront your future self; it hilariously shows you what happens when your future self is, well… not exactly what you imagined. It’s almost like having a mid-life crisis, except it usually feels more like, ‘What’s that old ass yapping about?’

Set within the idyllic Muskoka Lakes of Canada, “My Old Ass” follows 18-year-old Elliott (Maisy Stella) during those emotionally charged weeks leading up to her first year of college. Instead of preparing for her new life, Elliott spends her days getting high, hooking up with a local girl and avoiding her family at all costs. But things take a trippy turn when Elliott celebrates her birthday with a mushroom-fueled escapade on a remote island, when the lines of reality start to wobble, and she stumbles upon her 39-year-old self — played by “a very young adult”, Aubrey Plaza. But the next morning, Elliott finds out the older version’s contact saved in her phone, and she realizes that it wasn’t just a trippy aftereffect but a reality check from the universe (or maybe just a wild plot twist from a cracked writer).

The movie’s plot revolves around Elliott’s interactions with her future self, who doles out advice in a wisecracking manner. From encouraging Elliott to appreciate her family to mysteriously warning her to avoid a boy, named Chad, (played by Percy Hynes White), the older Elliott’s advice complicates the younger Elliott’s life in ways both unexpected and humorous. The relationship between the two versions of Elliott forms the emotional core of the film, blending humor with deeper questions about identity, choices, and what it means to live a fulfilling life.

As seen, the trailer from Amazon MGM Studios is a wild mix of sharp wit and absolute absurdity. Elliott grumbles about her less-than-expected happiness at 40, only to get a sassy retort from her future self, clearly unamused by the “old” label. The humor intensifies as Elliott desperately pleads to “at least touch her old ass,” only to be met with a firm “No!” This flick guarantees a rollercoaster of chaotic advice and a strict no-Chad policy, promising a hilariously outrageous ride that’s anything but ordinary.

The film combines its whimsical premise with a genuinely touching narrative. The trailer teases some of the humor and confusion that erupts as Elliott tries to follow-or resist-her future self’s advice. It also hints at some of the more profound moments of the movie as Elliott starts to question not just her present decisions but the trajectory of her whole life.

The film subtly incorporates life lessons as Elliott learns to appreciate youth, embrace mistakes, and be kinder to those who care about her.

One of the strengths of the film is in how refreshing it makes Elliott’s last summer before college feel-a true low-stakes exercise. Writer-director Megan Park resists the urge to make her teen protagonist a rebellious one at war with her family. Instead, Elliott is a considerate, if somewhat self-centered, teenager in need of minor tweaks rather than an extreme makeover. The film subtly incorporates life lessons as Elliott learns to appreciate youth, embrace mistakes, and be kinder to those who care about her. These lessons are both recognizable and impactful, carrying an emotional wallop that persists well after the credits roll.

However, the film doesn’t stop with the young Elliott needing to make adjustments. In a most endearing twist, older Elliott learns just as much from younger self. Through their interactions, 39-year-old Elliott begins to recall what it’s like to live without constantly sweating the small stuff. As she reconnects with her younger self, she gradually remembers how to live without overthinking every detail. It turns out that channeling a bit of that Hakuna Matata vibe might just be the secret to finding true happiness—or at least surviving the messiness of life. She discovers that it’s okay to let go of the things that weigh her down, proving that you can still live a fulfilling life while embracing a more carefree, joyful approach.

The performances by Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza bring these complex themes to life with charm and wit. Stella captures the free-spirited-divisional lost essence of a teenager on the cusp of adulthood, while Plaza’s portrayal of the older Elliott adds depth and humor to the story.

As the film’s release date approaches, “My Old Ass” is already being hailed as a must-see coming-of-age story with a twist. While it’s packed with laughs, the story also dares the audience to reflect upon life choices and the possibilities for a second chance. Whether you’re in for comedy with a heart or a tale that dares you to think about your future self, this movie will surely resonate.

So, as you get ready to watch “My Old Ass,”What would you say to your future self?And maybe, more importantly, what advice would your future self have for you? This film might just provide the inspiration or the cautionary tale you need to navigate the next chapter of your life.

