From Deals to Meals She Masters It All

In the heart of every Indian home, there exists a force so strong, so persistent , and yet so nurturing—the Indian mother, she is the soul of the family who binds everyone together. She is not just a homemaker, not just a professional, not just a caregiver; she is a maestro orchestrating a symphony of responsibilities. From sealing deals in office meetings to ensuring that no one skips their meals at home, she wears multiple hats with effortless grace. And if you ever thought balancing work and home was a challenge, think again—because she does it all with a firm hand and a loving heart.

The modern Indian woman is rewriting the rules changing the societal backward thinking. Gone are the days when mothers were confined to kitchens, taking care of their children, or were expected to only manage households. Today, they lead teams, run businesses, and shape young minds in schools and colleges —all while ensuring their families are well-fed and well-mannered. They are not only running businesses or managing household chores, but they are also excelling in every field, be it law, technology, medicine, etc. The Indian mother isn’t just a nurturer; she is a warrior, a strategist, and, in many cases, a teacher—both by profession and by nature. Women from both rural and urban areas are breaking barriers and stepping forward, proving that they can balance both their ambition and motherhood.

My Mother: The Relentless Teacher

Take my mother, for instance. She is a teacher by profession, but her teachings extend far beyond the walls of her classroom. At home, she ensures that discipline is maintained, often with a scolding or two (or ten!). Her voice is a constant presence, reminding us of our unfinished tasks, forgotten chores, and, most importantly, our responsibilities. Whether it’s pushing us to complete our homework on time, reminding us to clean up after ourselves, or making sure we are never late for anything, she takes her role as an educator very seriously.

But don’t be fooled by her strict demeanor—behind every reprimand is a heart full of love. She knows when to be firm and when to let things slide, a balance she has perfected over the years. Her students respect her, and at home, even though we sometimes grumble about her endless instructions, we know she does it all for us. And of course, no Mother’s Day goes without her complaining about that damn phone— “tumhara dimag isne hi kharab kara hai!”

Juggling Work and Home: A Masterclass in Multitasking

Picture this: The clock strikes 6 AM. The aroma of freshly brewed chai fills the house as my mother prepares breakfast while simultaneously packing lunchboxes. By 7:30, she is dressed in her crisp cotton saree, ready to leave for school. At work, she’s a dedicated teacher, ensuring that her students grasp concepts, complete assignments, and stay on track. The moment she returns home, she seamlessly switches roles—from an educator to a chef, a disciplinarian, and sometimes even a peacemaker.

And if you think an alarm clock is loud, you haven’t met my mother. She is a living alarm—one without a snooze button. The only thing that changes with each passing minute is the volume, which only increases until you finally get up! Yet, despite all this, she remains too innocent for this world. This pure heart of hers would rather eat less just to ensure that everyone else in the family has a full appetite.

Closing Deals at Work, Opening Hearts at Home

While her resilience is admirable, an Indian mother’s journey is not without its struggles. She constantly battles between societal expectations and personal aspirations. The pressure to maintain a spotless home, cook elaborate meals, and raise well-mannered children—all while excelling in a demanding profession—often takes a toll on her well-being.

She rarely gets a break. While weekends mean rest for the family, for her, they mean planning meals, catching up on laundry, and keeping everyone’s lives on track. The mental load she carries is immense—remembering birthdays, keeping track of grocery lists, ensuring school fees are paid on time—all of it done seamlessly, yet often unnoticed.

Then there’s the emotional labour. She is the glue that holds the family together, the one who remembers to call relatives on festivals, who resolves family disputes, and who ensures traditions are upheld. And through it all, she seldom asks for anything in return—except, perhaps, a little appreciation.

The Changing Times

Time changes everything. When we were younger, it was she who got us ready—combing our hair, dressing us up, ensuring we looked our best before stepping out. But now, whether it’s a kitty party or a family function, she sits on the bed watching us get ready, admiring our confidence, and saying, “Mere bhi ye eyeliner laga do na… Meko bhi koi matching earrings de do.”

Dinner time is an event in itself. Even after a long day, she ensures that the family sits together, shares stories, and eats a wholesome meal. And if anyone dares to complain about the food? Well, let’s just say, my mother has a way of reminding us how hard she works—something no one dares argue against!

The Unsung Hero

While we often celebrate famous leaders and entrepreneurs, the real superheroes are the women who do it all without seeking applause. My mother, like so many Indian mothers, embodies resilience, intelligence, and selflessness. She teaches in school, educates at home, scolds when necessary, and nurtures when needed. And despite the never-ending cycle of responsibilities, she never falters.

So, the next time you see an Indian mother juggling a hundred things at once, take a moment to appreciate her strength. Whether she’s leading a board meeting or ensuring you’ve eaten your vegetables, she’s an unstoppable force. Because for her, success isn’t just about career achievements—it’s about raising a family with values, discipline, and love.

She isn’t just managing deals and meals; she’s mastering life itself.