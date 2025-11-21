Wellness Trends: What Worked for Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has had a substantial influence on consumer choices. It exposes you to a vast number of products and life hacks that all promise to elevate you. The abundance of content does have its faults, though. A main one being false advertising and overconsumption. Since I spend a considerable amount of time on TikTok, over the years, I have been introduced to many trends. As I have always prioritized nutrition, I’m always ready to try a new tip. While every hack’s results depend on the individual, critiques from others are always helpful. To help you weed out some trends, here are some wellness trends that helped my health!

1. Gua Sha

Starting with skin care, I feel that gua sha was one of the first self-care practices I integrated into my routine. Gua sha started gaining media traction in 2020 during the pandemic, and my curiosity got the better of me as I purchased a simple one. Gua sha is an ethnically Chinese practice that utilizes a jade tool to remove lymphatic drainage, which is what makes your face puffy and swollen. The process is to use the tool at least once a day, gently drag correctly on your skin, and do the routine regularly. I used it every day, and after two to three months, I started to see results. I feel that it helped me come into my face shape. If you do decide to add gua sha into your life, remember, consistency is key. If you don’t think, for whatever reason, such as time, you can do this every day, I wouldn’t recommend it, as without a steady schedule, you will not see the desired effect.

2. Pilates

I have always been involved in sports, hiking, and working out, so finding out about a form of exercise I wasn’t aware of was a learning curve. TikTok and Instagram gave me access to at-home workouts and provided studios near me for reformer pilates. Compared to all the trends talked about in this article, I feel that this is the most prevalent one since it’s everywhere. I started the training in 2023 and have been doing it consistently since. I can report that it is a great form of body conditioning and did an exemplary job at elevating my current workout routine. It has increased my flexibility and overall strength, making me more physically fit and active. I find that the exercise has impacted other parts of my life as well. It has made me more focused and improved my internal health, upgrading all parts of my individual self.

3. Chia Seed Water

Switching over to food, chia seed water is a drink that is made by soaking chia seeds in water for several hours, so they can fully absorb. What I liked about this trend is its accessibility because it was easy for me to make, and the process didn’t disrupt my schedule too much. Chia seeds are a nutritious food and can aid digestive health, as they are part of many popular foods. I tried chia seed water to see if adding more chia seeds to my diet would be helpful. I loved the water immediately and feel that it improves my hydration, gut health, and overall well-being. The texture is a little weird and not for everyone, but if you can get past that, you will find that drink to be very convenient.

4. Prebiotic Sodas

This is probably the most recent trend on this list I’ve indulged in, and my opinion on these may be a little biased, since I am not the biggest soda drinker like many others are. Yet these last few months, I have become a huge fan of Dr. Pepper and Sprite, and since carbonated drinks were not a fundamental part of my diet, the negative effects overwhelmed my total health. I gave the most popular prebiotic soda brands a try with Olipop’s Doctor Goodwin and Lemon Lime, along with Poppi’s Doc Pop and Lemon Lime; I find them all to be enjoyable. I think everyone’s experience with prebiotic sodas are vastly different due to different diets, lifestyles, and other important elements. Another thing to keep in mind is the price, as these are rather expensive. But I believe that if you are a drinker of soda who wants to stop, giving these a try couldn’t hurt.

5. Kombucha

With the saying best for last, I decided to save my most essential product. Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that originated from Northeast China with the goal of improving gut health. I love tea, so deciding to give this a try didn’t take much convincing, and once I did, I was immediately hooked. I have my preferred brand, and I favor the flavors with ginger and fruity elements. In my opinion, kombucha does a great and quick job at what it’s supposed to do, and I feel that my money is being well spent. This beverage is not for everyone, and there are some reported side effects such as upset stomachs and allergies. Yet I do think giving kombucha a try is vital because if you love it, you really do love it.

Consumerism is a growing problem in the beauty community online. As influencers start acknowledging it and acting accordingly, it is important to only entertain a select amount of tips. Again while these hacks worked wonders for me, they aren’t for everyone and that’s okay! In fact it’s one of the best parts of this community, everyone is different, making their experiences different as well. I hope you have an idea of some trends to consider starting and I hope they help you as much as they helped me!