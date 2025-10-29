Can’t Sleep? Try 3 Tips to Fall Asleep Immediately

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you sleeping enough recently?

I suppose people who work or study, especially those with a large number of assignments with short deadlines, cannot make enough time to go to bed.

I’m a sophomore student at the University, but my average sleep time is about 4 to 6 hours on weekdays due to assignments to tackle. I used to sleep more than 6 hours before entering university; thus, my sleep time has fallen overall.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

However, even in such circumstances, you sometimes face cases that you cannot fall asleep easily. For instance, the night before your big exam, presentation, or important negotiation. Excessive stress also makes you struggle to fall asleep quickly.

If you do not get enough sleep; otherwise, your concentration on work on next day would be low, then it could lead to worse consequences for your work

In this article, I’m going to share 3 tips that will help you fall asleep fast and avoid the negative consequences of poor sleep on your work and health.

set sounds to make you cozy Setting sounds around you has a positive effect on relaxing your brain. Closing your eyes without sounds, people tend to overthink, especially if they are struggling in their daily life. Excessive thinking would cause concerns, worries, and anxiety the next day. Thus, prevents you from overthinking and focusing on sleep; these are my recommended sounds to be cozy. Radio You do not require hearing the content on the radio, but treat it as background chatter. It eliminates loneliness and would be a comfortable sound, naturally. In Japan, people use “radiko,” an app service to listen to Japanese radio for no fee. Emily Veith ASMR I am not sure why ASMR makes us sleepy, but those sounds are highly effective for us to fall asleep. The video below is my favourite ASMR video I play when overthinking disturbs me from sleeping. From The Japanese YouTube Channel “MIYU ASMR” Cracking fire sounds Cracking fire and firewood sounds include a comfortable rhythm similar to a human’s heartbeat and breathing; finally, it makes both heart and body deeply relaxed. You can find the sounds on YouTube! Watch the fire of crackling birchwood, also effective in leading to sleepiness make a good sense around your bed Not only from the ears, but the senses captured from the nose give you an amazing effect on your sleep. When I struggled with insomnia 5 years ago, my mother suggested smelling an aroma because she had collected a variety of aromas. I followed my mother’s suggestion and attempted to smell various of them before going to bed. Continuing this routine, the symptoms recovered gradually. So, here’s my favourite and effective sense of aroma below. Lemongrass ボタニカル エッセンシャルオイル 【 レモングラス 】 Botanical Essential Oil “Lemongrass” Rosemary ボタニカル エッセンシャルオイル 【 ローズマリー シネオール 】 Botanical Essential Oil ” Rosemary Cineole” tackling an assignment Even if it is sometimes difficult to fall asleep lying on the bed, dozing off while tackling an assignment is common for most people. Thus, use this unknown human mechanism! Writing a report, reading long papers, and watching video lessons would definitely affect your sleepiness. This tip can be said to be valuable because we can complete two goals, which are to sleep immediately and to do assignment at once. Photo by Windows from Unsplash

Short sleep time would mostly threaten your physical and mental health. Getting rid of sleep anxiety, make the most energy you have for work and study!

Good condition is related to the continued care of yourself.