Self-Care as an Act of Empowerment, Not Selifshness

In a world that glorifies productivity, hustle, and constant motion, rest is a sign of weakness. We celebrate long work hours, sleepless nights, and the endless commitments as signs of dedication. But at what cost? Where do we benefit? The truth is that exhaustion is not a badge of honor, and rest is not laziness. Rest is a power move that should become a priority.

The Culture of Burnout

Society values worth with output. From the moment we wake up, we are encouraged to do more, achieve more, and never stop moving. This relentless push leaves little room for moments of reflection, joy, or even a deep breath. Burnout has become so normalized, especially among college students working towards their future careers. We are full-time students and part-time workers, but we are also human, and that should be a priority in our everyday lives. People feel so guilty, myself included, about taking time off work or missing a class, but we need to recognize when our bodies are signaling that it has reached its limit.

This mindset needs to be taken seriously, along with its detrimental effects. We all have that one person we feel we need to persevere for, whether it be our parent(s), our future employer, or ourselves, and trying to make everyone happy, importantly yourself, has a significant effect on everything we do in our education. Pushing ourselves to make others happy harms our minds and bodies, which is why rest is so important. Mental health advocacy has become a significant movement because of its importance. It is okay to call out of work if it is just going to stress you out; it is ok to miss class if you need a breather. It is your education, it is your job, no one else’s.

Redefining Self-Care

Self-care has often been commercialized, reduced to face masks, bubble baths, and expensive spa days. While that may be soothing to some individuals, proper self-care is deeper. It means setting boundaries, saying no, and protecting your emotional, physical, and mental health. As I have said, it means allowing yourself to pause without feeling guilty.

To care for yourself is to recognize that your being matters, not because it increases productivity, but because you are worthy of care. That shift in perspective can be revolutionary as it challenges the idea that we earn our rest from the long, stressful, mind-consuming work that we put our bodies through every day.

Rest as Empowerment

Rest empowers us to think clearly, dream boldly, and act with complete sanity. When we are fully rested, we make better choices, connect more deeply, and resist the systems that thrive on our exhaustion. Choosing to rest is choosing to live your life to the fullest. Rest is empowering as it is about reclaiming the right to slow down and honoring our bodies and our limits. By resting, we create a space for healing, joy, and comfort, all of which are essential for sustainable resistance and change.

From Individual Act to a Collective Movement

When individuals prioritize their rest, they begin to imagine humane systems. Workplaces that focus on and encourage mental health days, schools having breaks or rest periods, and social movements that center care all contribute to a culture that values life over labor. Rest becomes a personal healing, but most importantly, a political strategy. By resting, we refuse to be consumed by systems designed to exploit our energy, choosing restoration over depletion.

Rest is not a selfish act, it is a necessary one. It allows us to protect ourselves and others from a world of fatigue, overexertion, and unhappiness. To rest is to resist the forces that tell us what we must be doing with our lives to make their lives easier, but choosing how far we push ourselves creates a greater impact on our bodies, physically and mentally. It is a quiet yet powerful form of empowerment, a reminder that being is more valuable than doing.

So take that nap. Turn off your phone. Touch some grass every once in a while. Take a breath. Rest and remember that doing so is an act of power.