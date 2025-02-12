The Importance of Taking a Rest Day in College 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

With schedules consisting of multiple long classes, athletic practices, musical rehearsals, part-time or full-time jobs, etc., prioritizing yourself and your mental and physical well-being is probably not the first thought to come to mind. Not only can forgetting to take a necessary rest day be harmful to you, but it can be harmful to your studies, relationships, and overall success in your classes, athletic and musical practices, career, and so on. Rewarding yourself with a rest day is very beneficial. Read on to find out how.

Taking a Rest Day Prevents Burnout

Constant studying or working will lead to burnout eventually. With a rest day, you will be able to regulate your stress level as you rest your mind and body, which in return, will help you be more successful in your daily tasks with school and extracurriculars.

Taking a Rest Day Will Help You Perform Better in Athletics

Without proper rest, injuries are more likely to occur as your body lacks the time to rebuild properly. Having some rest in-between practices and games will allow the body to recover from strain, not become overtrained, reduce soreness, and so much more.

Taking a Rest Day Will Help You Become More Successful in Your Courses

By not taking an occasional break during the long week from classes, you are setting yourself up for failure. Having a break from your studies will help boost your creativity, improve your memory, maintain focus, and more as your mind is preserved from stress and is fresher.

Taking a Rest Day Will Allow You to Keep Up with Your Hobbies

With some time dedicated to yourself, you give yourself a chance to enjoy your beloved hobbies. Taking the time to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, read or watch your favorite genre, cook or bake your favorite meals, etc., will help you re-root yourself into stability and maybe help you forget about your daily stressors for a moment or two.

Activities You Can Do on Your Rest Day:

Spend time with friends or family

Take a nap

Journal or write

Go on a walk around campus

Watch a movie or show you like

Cook

As you move along through your daily tasks, don’t forget to give yourself that well-earned break. The break can be 15 minutes to a couple of hours to a full day- whatever makes you feel your best. By reading this article, the importance of a rest day is explained, but a short recap of the points made- you are able to aid yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally.