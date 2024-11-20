The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always loved moving my body. Whether it was dancing, swimming, weightlifting, running or working out in groups, I enjoyed pushing my body to its limits and feeling good about myself. Everyone will always tell you the benefits of pushing for that extra mile or last rep, but I think, as a society, we do not appreciate the benefits of rest.

Specifically, within our country, hard work is praised and anything unproductive is seen as laziness or a waste of time. This is simply not true.

Within my first month at UF, I sustained a spinal injury, and it forced me to stop working out and be stationary for the first time in a long time. Having to give up something I loved so much felt impossible. Exercise was my way of coping and strengthening not only my physical but also my mental health.

But what I have learned in this healing period is that our bodies are amazing at telling us what we need if we only listen to them. Far too often, we are told to push past what our bodies tell us. During this time, I have gotten the gift of being more in tune with my body’s needs, and it has helped me in more ways than one.

Through intuitive eating, I have been able to eat to fuel my body appropriately, and not by what others or I have predetermined was the correct amount.

Also, I have learned when to slow down and take time to heal versus push forward, and this will be so useful when I do fully recover from my injury. Being able to give your body what it needs can help with recovery times, combat fatigue and overall muscle growth.

Some big lessons I learned during my time off have been:

You have everything you need to heal.

Our bodies are fully equipped to heal ourselves from injuries. We just need to listen to them and give them the time to do it. Resting is the key to letting your body do its thing and getting you feeling as good as new.

Mental health is holistic health.

Doing things to care for your mental health is helpful to your physical health as well. Every meditation, warm bath, comfort meal and TV show are all ways for you to de-stress and in turn, allow your body to heal. Your minds and bodies are more connected than we want to think, but taking care of your mind is taking care of your body.

Embrace change.

Changes in pace can be jarring to your schedule and put a wrench in how your daily life works. I know, for me, this was the hardest part. Going from being so active to having to restrict my movement was torture at first. I used exercise as a coping mechanism, so it forced me to turn to alternatives. I had the amazing support of my therapist, and we brainstormed to find new hobbies or tasks that would be comforting, de-stressing and productive in dealing with my day-to-day struggles. It was a process, but I know that I am better now because of it.

I can confidently say I love my body, and I appreciate all the things it does for me to just stay alive. My ability to exercise is a privilege many people never get to experience, and I will never take it for granted. While I am excited to get back into working out, I know that my mentality is changed. It isn’t about aesthetics or results but improving yourself and your health.

You can’t hate a body into one you love, so you might as well love it as it is. I will always be grateful for this experience, and I hope to take these lessons with me for the rest of my life.