How to cure your case of Senioritis

When you’re so close to the finish line, yet so burnt out

Entering my last year here at George Mason I thought it was going to be a breeze. I am practically a pro at this point with picking my classes, going to club meetings, balancing work and friends, and dealing with the ups and downs that life throws at me. These are all things I have dealt with before.

I thought that, until the first month of classes hit and it started to go downhill. I just lost interest in everything and I felt so lost. I stopped caring about my classes, I stopped texting friends, and I would feel so overwhelmed over nothing because I just didn’t care enough. It wasn’t until I had a breakdown in front of my boyfriend where it hit me. I am a senior, I am at the finish line. Everything flew by so quickly. I now know what people mean when they say life goes in a blink of an eye.

I tried three different methods to help me get out of this slump that were overall beneficial!.

Doing your work in a different space

I always did my work at my dorms, which I realized did more harm than good because I would get distracted by everything around me. I’d start to do laundry, I would clean my room, reorganize my room, watch Netflix, and even start doing my makeup. It wasn’t until I moved to the JC (Johnson Center) where I was surrounded by those being productive that I finally felt productive myself. Another place where I like to study is at this cafe near campus called Layered. It turned out, all I needed was a body double to stay focused.

Walk Around Campus

That sounds typical, but walking around campus does wonders. It gives you fresh air and a time to decompress. It’s also nice to get motivated by people watching and putting yourself in their shoes for a moment. I always get motivated after my walks because I am now looking at my work from a different perspective. If a stranger can do their work while drinking three types of caffeinated drinks, I can do my work too and push myself to a better mindset.

Calling a loved one

I know this is easier said than done, but it truly helps to call someone who is near and dear to your heart. Their voice and kind words will help you get through any battle your procrastination is putting you through. It’s like a warm hug but in an audio form. Your loved ones are rooting for you every waking second and will always be there for you. It’s like a team, and you’re a part of it no matter the distance.

All of this advice is easier said than done, but I really hope that this helps you get through any slump you are going through, pushing you to be the academic superstar you are born to be. Always remember you have a support system by your side.