So, we’re finally at that point in the semester where we find ourselves navigating through the most difficult weeks filled with exams, quizzes, presentations, and all sorts of stressful activities. We leave one thing to attend to deal with two more and try to survive in the midst of it all. In addition to being the most delicate academic weeks, they are also the most mentally and physically draining. But! It is important to remember that before saving any ship, the captain (A.K.A. Yourself) should be kept stable to do so.

Meal Prep for Your Already Busy Mornings

If you’re aware already that you don’t have the time to cook before you leave, try preparing food so you can grab it and eat it on the go. Try to take a moment at night when you finish studying. Not only will you distract yourself for a moment, but you will be in charge of feeding yourself.

Get Some Rest, Diva!

I know that sometimes we feel that we do not have enough time to rest while running back and forth from campus to wherever we live, but our mind and body must do so. This will prevent you from feeling sleepy in the middle of the day and without much energy to continue. Sleep for 7 to 8 hours, without fail.

Keep Yourself Radiant All Day, HYDRATE.

In addition to maintaining healthy eating habits, don’t forget to provide hydration to your body. It will help you during the day to keep your skin and body at a good temperature and blood circulation. It is recommended to drink anywhere from 2.2 to 3.3 liters of water a day, or about 70 to 100 ounces.

Get Organized, Girl!

There may come a point where all the tasks you have to do pile up, but it is important that you learn to get organized. One way to stay organized is to make a list of everything you have to do and write them in order of importance and the date by which they must be completed.

Take a Day Off Just For You!

Not everything has to be academic stress, take at least one day of the week to take care of yourself. My recommendation for this could be on the weekends, Saturdays or Sundays are perfect. Make it a day where you disconnect from the internet and take the day to rest or do some activity that you like—read, paint, go shopping, do whatever it is that makes you relieved!

If you need a reminder, YOU’LL BE FINE. You will expertly finish the semester. But, you need to be healthy to do it. You can’t—and shouldn’t—push your body and mind to the limit, it will end up affecting you and taking its toll in the long run. Please just take care of yourself and remember that everything will be okay! <3